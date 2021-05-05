Spread the Love: Racine native living in LA gives back to community with $1,000 scholarships

RACINE — Racine is a long way from Los Angeles, California, where Zach Fishbain — a native of the Belle City — moved to in 2006. But it’s not long enough for Fishbain to forget about where he came from.

Despite the far distance, Fishbain, alongside his wife, Val, are giving away five $1,000 scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors in Racine.

The Fishbains are the founders of Spread the Love, a California-based maker of all-natural nut butters, jam and even granola. The Spread the Love Forward Scholarship was established in 2020 as a way for Zach to give back to his hometown.

“The community invested in my public school education,” said Zach, a 2001 graduate of Horlick High School. “I want to invest back in it.”

Though Zach is not working or living in Racine, he said he wanted to “make sure the education I got was worthwhile.”