Spread the Love: Racine native living in LA gives back to community with $1,000 scholarships

RACINE — Racine is a long way from Los Angeles, California, where Zach Fishbain — a native of the Belle City — moved to in 2006. But it’s not long enough for Fishbain to forget about where he came from.
Despite the far distance, Fishbain, alongside his wife, Val, are giving away five $1,000 scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors in Racine.
The Fishbains are the founders of Spread the Love, a California-based maker of all-natural nut butters, jam and even granola. The Spread the Love Forward Scholarship was established in 2020 as a way for Zach to give back to his hometown.
“The community invested in my public school education,” said Zach, a 2001 graduate of Horlick High School. “I want to invest back in it.”
Though Zach is not working or living in Racine, he said he wanted to “make sure the education I got was worthwhile.”
The scholarship is open to Case, Park and Horlick high school students, and the Fishbains specifically wanted to target minorities only.
“Racine’s got a lot of working class, lower-middle class, impoverished people,” Zach said. “I wanted to make sure those students are getting the opportunity to get these scholarships.”
Paying it forward
Questions on the scholarship application include “What does ‘spreading the love forward’ mean to you?” The Fishbains built the scholarship around the idea of paying it forward.
“We want (the students) to spread the love forward when they get the chance,” Zach said.
Beyond scholarship opportunities, Spread the Love has also partnered with People Assisting the Homeless and St. Joseph Center, both organizations working to support the homeless population in and surrounding Los Angeles.
It’s also worked with programs supporting homelessness, early education and vocational training.
When the couple established Spread the Love, Val said she “wanted to give back to the community” too.
Last year’s recipients
Last year’s recipients of the scholarship are Arianis Hernandez, Andrea Mercado and Elena Eckblad, all of Horlick. There were only three scholarships given away in comparison to this year’s five.
Mercado is attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with plans to major in science and nursing. Eckblad is also attending UW-Parkside to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
Hernandez, 18, is currently finishing out her freshman year at Carroll University in Waukesha. She said the Spread the Love scholarship was one of the few she received.
Hernandez put the money towards school, she said, and it helped her put more of her focus on studying versus working.
“It’s really important to go to college and help yourself with higher education,” Hernandez said of the scholarship only being offered to minority students in Racine. “The scholarship helps those in need.”
The Fishbains said they hope to keep the scholarship going in the years to come, and hopefully continue to increase the amount they give away.