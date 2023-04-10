We’ve all heard about the importance of spending quality time with our children.

Time together strengthens the relationship with your child. Through healthy, strong relationships, children learn social skills, learn to manage their feelings, and develop problem-solving skills.

Let’s face it, life with children can be hectic. How can parents find time for quality time with their children when they are busy with work and all the other responsibilities that life brings?

We all have only 24 hours in our days. Instead of struggling with how to find more time, consider using existing activities to strengthen the relationship with your child.

Ryan Holiday, author and parent of two children, says, “All time with your kids… is created equal. What you do with it is what makes it special. Not where. Or for how long. Or at what cost.”

What activities are you already doing with your children?

Taking them to school or childcare, feeding them, getting them to bed … and the list goes on. Think of ways you can add fun and conversation to those times.

For example, when running errands with your child, play “I Spy,” sing together, see how many different silly ways you can walk, or ask them about their interests.

Children love to help

Children love to be helpers. Find ways they can safely help with tasks. Add music. Make it fun.

When making dinner, children could set the table or help in meal preparation. Consider kitchen safety and the child’s abilities. A child may be able to rip up lettuce, get supplies needed for you, or stir ingredients together.

Have your child help with laundry. Children could match socks or sort their clothes for you by pulling all their clothes out of the laundry basket so you can fold them. As they get older, parent and child can fold clothes together. Or maybe the child just sits in the laundry basket.

The child won’t always be productive when they are “helping” you. It’s about enjoying the time together.

Clean together. Give your child a duster or put socks on their hands so they can help dust. If your child isn’t frightened of the vacuum cleaner, pretend the vacuum is after your child as you vacuum.

You have five minutes with nothing you have to do immediately. Create a few moments of fun with your child. Have an impromptu dance party. Read together. Skip down the sidewalk. Make silly faces at each other. Make up a special handshake together.

As parents or caregivers, we have many responsibilities. Take full advantage of those small moments with your children to continually build that important relationship. Children benefit from the many skills they learn from time spent together.

The big payoff is a strong parent-child relationship.

Programs, resources

For more parenting tips, attend a free remote workshop. "Gaining Cooperation," April 18 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com. Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.