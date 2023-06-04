The Racine Unified School District recently hosted a Spanish Spelling Bee. Fratt Elementary School fourth-grader Lorena Tinajero, center, took first place. Johnson Elementary fifth-grader Ruby Ibarra, left, placed second. Maria Barrares, right, is RUSD's Department of Language and Global Learning executive director.
