 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPELLING BEE WINNERS

  • 0
Spelling bee for web

EverGreen Academy held its annual spelling bee Jan. 11 as part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition for 2023. Twenty-seven students in grades three to eight participated. They were the top spellers in their classroom spelling competition. After an hour, three spellers were left. Eighth-grader Isabella "Izzy" Holman, far left, was the winner by spelling the word circumstantial correctly. Second-place went to fifth-grader Sophia Villalobos and third place went to fifth-grader Kallen Fergus. Holman will participate in the upcoming regional spelling bee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siena Catholic Schools hosting open houses next week

Siena Catholic Schools hosting open houses next week

The educational journey from kindergarten to high school impacts your child’s future. The path to success can be faith-filled, safe and affordable. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will partner with your family on this journey to help make it a reality.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars pay tribute to Annie Wersching who died aged 45

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News