SPELLING BEE WINNERS

EverGreen Academy held its annual spelling bee Jan. 11 as part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition for 2023. Twenty-seven students in grades three to eight participated. They were the top spellers in their classroom spelling competition. After an hour, three spellers were left. Eighth-grader Isabella "Izzy" Holman, far left, was the winner by spelling the word circumstantial correctly. Second-place went to fifth-grader Sophia Villalobos and third place went to fifth-grader Kallen Fergus. Holman will participate in the upcoming regional spelling bee.