Special Needs Resource Fair offered for families

WATERFORD — The Racine County Special Needs Resource Fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive (door 19).

The resource fair connects families who care for a person with special needs of any age with agencies that provide services such as financial resources, respite care, recreation, job training, education and living arrangements. Families can discuss concerns or issues with more than 50 agency representatives from the Racine County area. There will be a food truck, emergency vehicles to explore and the mobile hearing van. Attendees can enter a raffle drawing.

For a list of the vendors, visit bit.ly/SpecialNeedsResourceFair. Several school districts and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Milwaukee have collaborated to plan this event.

