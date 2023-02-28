WATERFORD — School districts across Racine County are collaborating with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) to host the Racine County Special Need Resource Fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Drive.

The resource fair provides information to families, caregivers and educators who either have or work with anyone of all ages with a physical, cognitive, social, emotional, learning, developmental or behavioral disability.

More than 50 agencies will be available to connect individuals with local disability services and resources including financial resources, community-based therapies, respite opportunities, recreational ideas, job training and living arrangements.

In addition to having an opportunity to ask questions, attendees can enter a door prize drawing and enjoy light refreshments.

A list of the exhibitors is available online at bit.ly/SpecialNeedsResourceFair.

Agencies interested in exhibiting may contact Lori Radtke at LRadtke@basd.k12.wi.us or 262-763-0180, ext. 2224, by April 1. There is no cost to host a booth.