WATERFORD — School districts across Racine County are collaborating with the Aging and Disability Resource Center to host the Racine County Special Need Resource Fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Drive.

The resource fair provides information to families, caregivers and educators who either have or work with anyone with a physical, cognitive, social, emotional, learning, developmental or behavioral disability.

More than 50 agencies will be available to connect individuals with local disability services and resources, including financial resources, community-based therapies, respite opportunities, recreational ideas, job training and living arrangements.

In addition to having an opportunity to ask questions, attendees can enter a door prize drawing and enjoy light refreshments.

A list of the exhibitors is available at bit.ly/SpecialNeedsResourceFair.