Southeastern Wisconsin school board faces criticism for not approving book about WWII Japanese internment

MUSKEGO — A novel about a Japanese-American family’s experience in a World War II internment camp in the American West, inspired by the author’s own ancestors, will likely not be taught to Racine County and Waukesha County high school sophomores because of actions by a school board.

Last month, the Muskego-Norway School Board Curriculum Educational Services Committee sent back “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka to the school district Curriculum Planning Committee, which had recommended the board buy 60 book copies for an accelerated 10th grade English class.

Some board members said the novel is not appropriate for an English course. They also said the book is one-sided, diverse and was selected from a list of potential titles that was too short.

The internment of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent in the U.S., two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, marks one of the few times the U.S. government has paid reparations to those it has admitted to have wronged. An estimated $400 million worth of property was forcibly lost by those incarcerated for nothing more than their ethnicity.

Community members opposed to the committee’s decision have written a petition with more than 200 signatures. They also sent a letter to the school board asking for the committee to explain its reasoning for not approving “Emperor,” listen to community concerns and learn from subject matter experts.

The book’s editor wrote a letter asking the school board to reconsider its action, and so did the Japanese American Citizen League. A national museum that tells the story of one internment camp has invited board members to tour its site.

The school board has made no indication that it will be shifting course.

Quote “I don’t know what the other side is of innocent people being locked up without trial because they look like the enemy.” Julie Otsuka, author of “When the Emperor Was Divine”

Otsuka was shocked that the school board didn’t approve her novel and believes it is the first time that has happened in the two decades since its publication.

“I’ve never encountered any opposition at all to teaching this book,” Otsuka said in an interview with a reporter.

Otsuka was disappointed with the committee’s decision but also encouraged by the local response.

“I was incredibly heartened by all the parents and students in Muskego who came out in opposition,” Otsuka said. “To see this community rally around the book because they believe that the truth should be told — it gives me a lot of hope.”

Not banned, but not approved

According to Ann Zielke, a school district parent, the three-person Curriculum Educational Services Committee sent back “Emperor” without comment during its June 13 meeting. Community members in attendance asked questions about why the book was not moved forward.

The school district has not posted minutes from the June 13 meeting, and there does not appear to be a recording of the public meeting.

According to Zielke’s notes, committee member Laurie Kontney said during the meeting that the book was recommended because it was “diverse.”

Zielke asked why that was an issue, and Kontney responded by saying it can’t only be about “oppression,” according to Zielke.

Kontney was elected to the school board in April. One of the tenets of her campaign was “Critical thinking, not critical race theory.”

According to Zielke, committee member Tracy Blair said during the meeting that she read the book but didn’t like it, in part because the characters didn’t have names; it was a literary choice of the author to not name the characters, instead referring to them as the woman, the girl, the father, etc.

In an email to The Journal Times, committee member Terri Boyer said the novel did not move forward due to concerns about following board policy, not because of the book’s material.

“The process was the issue, not the content of the book,” Boyer wrote. “There were many personal book opinions shared by several people, but that was not the reason the book was not selected. Our policy states selection of instructional materials shall not discriminate on the basis of any characteristics protected under state or federal law. Concerns were raised about whether this policy was followed. To ensure the policy is followed, staff pulled the book from being recommended and will start the process over to ensure a fair and non-discriminatory process will be used to select a book for this class.”

Boyer said “Emperor” can still be considered in the new process.

“No books were banned,” Boyer wrote.

In an email, Kontney declined to be interviewed and said she did not want “to be misquoted and have what (she) said cut up and spun to meet a narrative.”

Kontney offered a brief explanation for why she did not support “When the Emperor Was Divine.” She believes more books should have been considered and that Otsuka’s novel is more suitable for a history course.

“I would like to see the pool of books opened up to assure that the book selected is the best fit to meet the literary needs and learning objectives of the English class,” Kontney wrote.

However, Zielke emphasized that the book is not intended to be an informational text. Rather, it was recommended by the planning committee because of its writing style.

“These kids are reading a piece of literature,” Zielke said. “You will always discuss what it contains, but it was chosen for its style.”

Otsuka did extensive research for the book but is not a historian.

“I’m a literary writer,” Otsuka said. “That’s how I see myself, and I think that’s how the book has been received.”

Jordan Pavlin, editor-in-chief of Alfred A. Knopf, which published “Emperor,” wrote a letter to the school board asking that it approve the book. Pavlin is Otsuka’s editor and believes the novel’s style and subject matter make it deserving of inclusion in a high school English course.

Blair did not respond to a request for comment.

Claims of ‘balance’ concerns, one-sidedness

Zielke said that in conversations she had with Boyer and Chris Buckmaster, the school board president, Boyer and Buckmaster expressed concerns about “balance” issues with the book, saying students should also hear the U.S. government’s perspective about Japanese American incarceration.

Boyer said she could not confirm expressing that opinion. Buckmaster did not respond to a request for comment; neither did Superintendent Kelly Thompson, who oversees the school district that served about 4,800 students in 2020-21.

Board member Brett Hyde, who is not on the committee, told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that from what he heard at the June 13 meeting, committee members felt the book was too “similar in terms of the viewpoint and the timeframe” to an excerpt from “Farewell to Manzanar,“ another book taught in the 10th grade English class.

Hyde told the Journal-Sentinel there could be reading material from another “angle” that would provide “some history as to why the citizens of Japanese descent were viewed as a threat and what was the reasoning to have them put into the internment camps.”

Otsuka does not believe that perspective is required, noting that the U.S. government formally apologized for incarcerating Japanese Americans.

“As far as I’m concerned, there are no two sides,” Otsuka said. “I don’t know what the other side is of innocent people being locked up without trial because they look like the enemy.”

President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 that apologized and paid $20,000 each to surviving Japanese Americans incarcerated at internment camps. A Congressional commission that investigated the impact of the camps called them a “grave injustice” motivated by “racial prejudice, war hysteria and the failure of political leadership.”

David Inoue, executive director of the Japanese American Citizens League, concurred with Otsuka.

“The call for a ‘balanced’ viewpoint in the context of the incarceration of Japanese Americans is deeply problematic and racist, and plays into the same fallacies the United States Army used to justify the incarceration,” Inoue wrote in a letter to the school board. “While not every book and story can be told, to deny the use of one such as this under the pretenses you’ve given is wrong. The story of what happened to the Japanese American community is an American story, one that balances the challenges of injustice, but also the patriotic stories of service and resistance. If anything, these are stories that need to be told more in our schools.”

Aura Sunada Newlin, Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation interim executive director, invited the school board to visit the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in northwest Wyoming. The interpretive center tells the story of 14,000 Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center during WWII.

“We are confident in our mutual desire to sincerely educate the American public about the incarceration of Japanese Americans in order to prevent a similar injustice occurring in our shared present or future,” Newlin, a descendant of Heart Mountain incarcerees, wrote in a letter to Buckmaster.

