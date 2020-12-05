Some families look outside public schools, or leave them entirely, amid virtual learning struggles

“Children with special needs have to have consistency,” Gloede said, something that is obviously not happening for her son right now.

He only participates in live lessons for 15 minutes, twice per week, but persuading him to focus even during that time is a struggle, she said.

“He doesn’t want to do it,” Gloede said. “It’s impossible to stop the distractions.”

At home, he has easy access to all of his toys, and his 10-year-old sister is learning from home as well, causing a multitude of distractions and disruptions.

Gloede is a single mother and a doctoral student at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who has had to push some of her own obligations to the side to help her children with their schoolwork. Gloede added that her son’s teacher does a great job, but there’s only so much she can do, given the situation.

Day care to fill in social gaps

Nicholas Schliepp knows that the youngest students, even those without disabilities, are having a tough time with virtual learning.