Some families look outside public schools, or leave them entirely, amid virtual learning struggles

RACINE — Virtual learning has presented multifaceted struggles for students, parents and teachers. According to a dozen parents interviewed, those difficulties include technology and connectivity issues as well as rearranging work schedules to ensure remote learning is being supervised, just to name a few.
Students — from early learners through high school — are having trouble with motivation. But it seems that those hit the hardest are the youngest learners and those with special needs.
Whiplash
Michele Gloede’s 3-year-old son, a student at Racine Unified’s Bull Early Learning Center, is dealing with both of those hurdles. He was one of the few Unified students who began this school year in-person, since only a small group of special education students who could not learn from home were allowed return to their classrooms. But now Gloede’s son, like other special needs students, is dealing with metaphorical whiplash from constant back and forth between in person and virtual learning.
Gloede’s son started the school year in person. On Oct. 8, the district switched all students who had been learning in person to virtual due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the schools. Then Gloede’s son, along with his special-needs peers, returned to in-person learning Nov. 9 after the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction advised school districts that they were legally required to provide certain services to students with Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs. He and his peers began learning remotely again on Monday due to the city’s Safer Racine ordinance that closes school buildings from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15.
“Children with special needs have to have consistency,” Gloede said, something that is obviously not happening for her son right now.
He only participates in live lessons for 15 minutes, twice per week, but persuading him to focus even during that time is a struggle, she said.
“He doesn’t want to do it,” Gloede said. “It’s impossible to stop the distractions.”
At home, he has easy access to all of his toys, and his 10-year-old sister is learning from home as well, causing a multitude of distractions and disruptions.
Gloede is a single mother and a doctoral student at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who has had to push some of her own obligations to the side to help her children with their schoolwork. Gloede added that her son’s teacher does a great job, but there’s only so much she can do, given the situation.
Day care to fill in social gaps
Nicholas Schliepp knows that the youngest students, even those without disabilities, are having a tough time with virtual learning.
Schliepp has a son in 4-year-old kindergarten, also known as 4K, at Unified’s Gifford School. The start of the school year was challenging for his son, he said. Before the district’s youngest learners received tablets from the district, there were no live lessons. Things improved slightly once live lessons began in October, Schliepp said. Now his son typically participates in a 20- to 25-minute Zoom call with his class each morning, followed by suggested activities that Schliepp’s wife helps their son with. He’s usually done by 9 a.m.
Schliepp says his son does not find the virtual lessons engaging, often saying that he hates time on his tablet.
“He just wants to see his friends,” Schliepp said. “That’s been the hardest part through this whole thing.”
While Schliepp is more concerned about his son’s social and emotional development at this point instead of academics, Schliepp estimated that he’s learning about 15% of what he would be getting during a traditional school day.
The Schliepps chose in November to begin sending their son to a pre-school program in Oak Creek a few days per week, in addition to his virtual lessons at Gifford. Schliepp believes the risk to his immediate family of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 is low, and the benefits of seeing his son happy and learning far outweigh that risk.
Schliepp wants to see Unified return to in-person schooling with precautions like masking and social distancing in place, like many other schools in the city and county have done.
‘Completely amazed and satisfied’
While many students and parents are clearly struggling with remote learning, that’s not the case for everyone. Rebecca Terry said that going into the school year, she was skeptical about the quality of education her children would receive.
“We are completely amazed and satisfied at how well it has been working out,” she said. “RUSD has done exceptionally well with getting teachers acclimated and trained to teach remotely.”
Terry’s oldest daughter, a sixth-grader at Gilmore Fine Arts, is doing well academically even compared to in-person schooling because there are fewer distractions at home. However, her daughter would prefer a hybrid of virtual and in-person so she could interact with friends, Terry said.
The school year started off rough for Terry’s younger daughter, a second-grader at Fratt Elementary. She, like all other K-2 students, began school without a device from the district, but Terry said they managed and she is doing well now.
Leaving public schools
Parents are concerned not only about the quality of learning their children are receiving virtually, but their mental health as well.
“Virtual learning through RUSD got worse and worse as the year went on,” said Reannyn Bickle, mother of a seventh-grader, a kindergartner and a 3K student.
Her oldest daughter, who previously attended Starbuck Middle School, and her youngest daughter, who was in preschool, have since moved to St. Lucy, a Siena Catholic School. St. Lucy was providing lessons in person until last Monday.
Bickle’s middle daughter previously attended Schulte Elementary, but moved to the private EverGreen Academy at the start of this school year so she could attend in person.
Bickle said her oldest daughter was not getting to know the kids in her Starbuck classes because none of them had their cameras on.
“She was incredibly bored and the work was very easy,” Bickle said. “She was not stimulated or challenged at all.”
Her daughter began acting withdrawn, quiet and lacking emotion, Bickle said, which she worried were early signs of depression. Things changed quickly after she transferred to St. Lucy on Nov. 2.
“Within four days of being there her mood completely changed,” Bickle said. “She was happy — excited to be learning again and being challenged and actually LEARNING new things, being challenged with tests and competing with other students.”
Bickle said she and her family are disappointed that St. Lucy has moved to virtual learning now, too, in response to the Safer Racine ordinance that requires school buildings in the City of Racine to be closed from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15. Her daughter misses her peers and teachers, but Bickle said otherwise things are going fine.
“We enjoyed RUSD schools and supported them, until now,” Bickle said. “In person, they were great. Virtual is not going well.”
