Society's Assets sponsors youth art contest
Society's Assets sponsors youth art contest

Society’s Assets is sponsoring its 22nd annual youth art contest.

Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties are invited to participate. “Ability...not Disability” is the contest theme. Prizes are awarded to winners in four grade categories.

Schools in the area have received contest information and they are available on the agency’s website, societysassets.org.

Contest entries must be received at a Society’s Assets office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Judging takes place that month and winning entries in each age category are permanently displayed at the main office in Racine. For more information, call 262-637-9128, ext. 3605.

