Society's Assets offers scholarships

RACINE — Society’s Assets has made applications for the 2023 scholarship awards program available.

College students with physical and/or sensory disabilities could be eligible for scholarships, with more than $5,000 awarded in total. Applicants must reside in the Society’s Assets service area, which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students or adults returning to school on a full-time basis to seek a post-secondary degree in the fall of 2023 are eligible. Judging will be based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. Application materials must be postmarked by Feb. 1.

Area high schools and colleges have received application packets. They are also available at societysassets.org. The 2023 scholarship awards will be presented at a reception in June.

Society’s Assets has supported the scholarship fund with help from donors and fundraising events since 1998. More than $200,000 has been awarded to 55 college students. For more information about the program or to donate to the fund, call 800-378-9128.

