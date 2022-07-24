Society's Assets awards scholarships

KENOSHA — Society’s Assets presented four scholarship awards at its Wine & Beer Tasting June 20 at the Civil War Museum.
The recipients are students with disabilities seeking post-secondary degrees and residing in the agency’s service area that includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. The applicants excel in many areas including academics, music, fine arts, sports and community service. Judging was based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. Scholarship recipients are:
- Ava Knaus, a 2022 graduate of Case High School who is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study communication.
- Melanie Mata, a 2019 graduate of Walden III High School who is seeking a degree as an IT computer support specialist at Gateway Technical College.
- Mariana Barranca, a 2022 graduate of Craig High School in Janesville who is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to begin legal studies.
- Ryan Flitcroft, a 2022 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School who is enrolled at Gateway Technical College to study computer science.
Applications for the 2023 Scholarship Awards will be available on the agency’s website in October and are due Feb. 1. Go to societysassets.org.