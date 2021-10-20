Society's Assets announces scholarship awards program

RACINE — Society’s Assets has made applications for the 2022 scholarship awards program available.

College students with physical and/or sensory disabilities could be eligible for scholarships, with up to $5,000 awarded in total. Applicants must reside in the Society’s Assets service area, which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students, or adults returning to school on a full-time basis to seek a post-secondary degree in the fall of 2022 are eligible. Judging will be based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations.

Society’s Assets has supported the scholarship fund with help from donors and fundraising events since 1998. Just over $200,000 has been awarded to 51 college students. Recipients have pursued careers in engineering, broadcasting, education, medicine and many other fields.

“The agency is proud of its commitment to advance the educational and career goals of college students with disabilities,” said Theresa Gilliland, chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Every person has the right to pursue the development of their talents and abilities through higher education,” Gilliland added.