Society’s Assets ready to assist students with disabilities

RACINE COUNTY — Area school districts are set to welcome students soon. Therefore, it’s a good time to remind families that Society’s Assets staff are resources for students with disabilities. They can be active members of student IEPs (individualized education programs) and transition teams.

“Students with disabilities need the same things as any student: materials, teachers, exercise, friends and technology,” said Tricia Lewis, director of Independent Living services at Society’s Assets. “In some cases, the things that work for the majority of students also work for students with disabilities. In some cases, those things may need to be adapted or adjusted so that disabled students can benefit from them with their peers. For example, while most of the class can read a standard textbook, a student with dyslexia may benefit from an audio book or a colored overlay. With the tool, the student can learn along with their classmates in a way that works for them.”

Lewis continues, “Here’s another example. While the standard desk and chair meet the needs of many kids, an autistic student may benefit from a sensory cushion or bouncy chair band to best help them concentrate with their class.”