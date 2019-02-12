RACINE — Small World Montessori School is hosting its annual open house and bake sale from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.
All staff will be on hand to demonstrate and explain the value of a Montessori education. The community is invited to tour the beautiful classrooms and childcare space. Small World, 1008 High St., offers a holistic education for children ages 2-6. The school’s flexible programs are designed to meet your family’s needs.
Additionally, the 4K/5K children will be running a bake sale of treats prepared at home and at school.
Montessori First Steps Playgroup, the school’s parent-child program, is currently offered on Fridays from 10-11 a.m. Parent and child alike will experience the joy of discovery as the young child, from birth-2 ½ years old, explores a Montessori classroom and parents have the opportunity to connect with other adults while learning about Montessori parenting.
The toddler program consists of three, four or five day a week options for children ages 2-3. This program introduces the young child to Montessori education. The toddler classroom focuses on socialization, basic classroom skills and aiding the child in the toilet learning process. On Fridays, toddlers will explore music, art and cooking. Due to its limited space, this classroom fills quickly.
The preschool program is for children ages 3-4. Both of Small World’s multi-age classrooms provide an enriched educational environment in which children can learn at their own pace. The curriculum offers hand-on activities in language, math, science, art and culture that are scientifically designed for young children.
The 4K/5K program is for children ages 4-6. This program provides a longer, more challenging school day for older children. The 4K/5K program, which continues until 2:30 p.m., includes special activities like art, drama and yoga instruction.
Full-time childcare, which includes Small World’s Montessori education, is available at the school for the same cost as traditional full-time childcare.
Come join the school and help celebrate its 46th year of providing a quality Montessori education to the Racine community. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Lori Geisler, administrator, at 262-632-6797.
