MOUNT PLEASANT — Hannah Zabel goes to her apprenticeship every day after class.

She attends Case High School in the morning and then works for four or five hours in the afternoon. The apprenticeship has helped put money in her pocket and given her on-the-job experience.

“You go in, you work, you learn what you can,” Zabel said. “It gets you into the workplace … You’re actually doing the job.”

Zabel, a senior in the engineering pathway, shared her experience last month during a student roundtable as part of a certification review of the Case Academy for Computer Science, Education and Technical Services.

On April 27, two reviewers with the National Career Academy Coalition, a private company that evaluates schools with academy models, spent a day at Case, 7345 Washington Ave.

The reviewers spoke with students, teachers, administrators and business people about the CSETS Academy, which is intended to provide hands-on experience for Case sophomores, juniors and seniors.

The results of the CSETS Academy review won’t be known for a few weeks, but the reviewers seemed impressed.

Students in the academy “really feel as if it’s a family for them,” said NCAC reviewer Dave Kipphut. “The teachers are totally invested in the students, and it’s refreshing.”

Background

The Racine Unified School District’s academy model began in 2016 at Case, Horlick and Park high schools. It is a career-focused education style that ideally engages high schoolers in what they’re interested in and connects them with community organizations. Students take general courses as freshmen and more specific classes over the next three years.

The CSETS Academy was one of two being reviewed last month at Case, along with the Freshman Academy. Two academies at Horlick were also reviewed in April.

RUSD has 12 academies: four at each Case, Horlick and Park.

Last year, six Racine Unified academies — two each at Case, Horlick and Park — were reviewed. All were certified and received “model” status from the NCAC based on how well they met the NCAC’s 10 National Standards of Practice.

The national certification is an indication that the academies are headed in the right direction. RUSD’s eventual goal is for all 12 academies to receive “model with distinction” status, the highest possible grade.

Review day

On the morning of April 27, NCAC reviewers toured Case, speaking with students and teachers in classrooms. They then reviewed the Freshman Academy.

In the afternoon, the reviewers received an overview of the CSETS Academy from administrators before meeting for about 30 minutes each with area business people, students and teachers.

The reviewers then conferred privately for about 10 minutes before meeting again with administrators.

The Journal Times sat in on all of the CSETS Academy meetings other than the reviewers’ private session.

NCAC reviewers Kipphut and Kelly Henderson had largely positive concluding thoughts.

“Your teachers are good,” Kipphut told administrators. “They’re a team, and they work well together, and they’re willing to listen to each other, ... and they feel supported by the school.”

The main challenges the reviewers mentioned involved dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff changes.

“There needs to be a little bit more intentionality with some pieces,” Henderson said. “I think that is really because when there’s a change in staff and a change in leadership positions, sometimes those little things bubble up … Maybe the systems and processes just need to be a little bit more intentional, but they’re there, and that’s the most important thing.”

Henderson and Kipphut received a lot of information about the CSETS Academy before going to Case, and they found the in-person visit helpful to better understand it.

“Coming in, I had this hazy vision of what was actually happening here, but having been here … sitting and talking to the students, sitting and talking to the teachers, going into the classrooms and talking to the students, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s really happening,’” Kipphut said.

Meeting feedback

Business people who work with students in the CSETS Academy told Henderson and Kipphut that they appreciate providing hands-on learning and letting students know about the array of potential careers.

Luis Torres, a senior in the construction pathway, said he greatly appreciates teachers who have provided him opportunities for jobs he wasn’t previously aware of.

A teacher said apprenticeships provide opportunities for students to get hands-on work in areas they are interested in and may also clarify for students what they do not want to do.

Gabe Bray, a junior in the education pathway, said more opportunities for high schoolers to engage with younger students in classrooms could be helpful.

Other challenges students mentioned were lack of storage space and the quality of materials. For example, they noted that lumber used in class is sometimes wet or warped.

Educators said getting more young women in the academy is an area where the school can improve. According to Case administrators, 76% of the CSETS Academy’s 390 students are male and 24% are female.

Science teacher Kaitlyn Chao, who is in her second year at Case, said an ongoing challenge is getting newer teachers up to speed on the academy model.

Overall, though, Chao appreciates that the academy model results in more collaboration among teachers. Several educators said they are proud to work with excellent colleagues.

The reviewers also seemed struck by descriptions of an April meeting when Case students provided feedback to teachers on changes that could improve the school.

“The fact that they’re able to have those conversations here shows how there’s a mutual respect and trust and actual love for each other,” Kipphut said.

Educators said it was tough at times to hear students’ views about what they are doing wrong, but they greatly appreciated hearing them because the input could lead to improvements.

“The feedback from our students is a really big piece,” a teacher said. “I think that’s an extremely valuable tool.”

Students and staff noted the stresses caused by the pandemic but believe they have dealt with most of those obstacles.

“I think we’ve made a lot of improvements, especially with the hurdle of COVID,” Zabel said. “I think our academies have done well to develop and grow from getting over that hurdle … I think it’s just going to get better from here.”

Moving forward

The reviewers noted the stress for Case staff to prepare for the review and thanked them for their efforts.

“Y’all are done, y’all can take a breath,” Henderson said to administrators at the end of the review.

While completing their review, Henderson and Kipphut said they plan to ask the school for additional information so the CSETS Academy can receive a high score.

“We want you all to get as many points as you can,” Henderson said.

After many discussions, the reviewers will determine what score the Case CSETS Academy receives. If their final overview was any indication, it seems promising.

