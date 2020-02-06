Siena Schools of Racine "Stuff The Bus"

RACINE — As part of Catholic Schools Week 2020, all six Siena Catholic Schools of Racine participated in "Stuff the Bus" to benefit St. Vincent de Paul of Racine. Two buses filled with food items were donated on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Student council members from each school — John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Catherine's High School, St. Joseph School, St. Lucy School, and St. Rita School — helped to load and unload the buses at each school stop before delivery. Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools; Erin O'Donnell, principal of Our Lady of Grace Academy; Ms. Debbie Klein from JPIIA; Ms. Janet Urban from St. Lucy; Mrs. Heather Ropiak from St. Joe's; and Ms. Kimberly Gardner from Siena Catholic Schools joined the students.