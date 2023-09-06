RACINE — Susan Savaglio-Jarvis had first-day jitters.

Teachers were returning for the current school year, and she was giving a presentation as the new Siena Catholic Schools of Racine president.

Even after 38 years in education, Savaglio-Jarvis still was nervous. The first day and presentation went fine, though, and her first two months as president have seemingly gone well.

There have been “no big curveballs yet,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Her prior two years at Siena as principal of St. Rita School helped Savaglio-Jarvis feel comfortable in the new role leading the private district that has seven schools.

She also has experience leading a school district, spending seven years as Kenosha Unified School District superintendent.

Savaglio-Jarvis aims to improve Siena’s academics, connect with families and highlight positive stories of staff and students.

“That’s my priority, is students and the families and the community,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.

The 2023-24 school year started Aug. 22, and Savaglio-Jarvis visited all seven Siena buildings that week.

To stay connected to daily operations, she plans to visit schools to observe lessons, support instructors and be a recess supervisor.

“That’s where my heart is, with students and staff,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “Working with students, seeing the lightbulb go on, seeing the learning, seeing how I can contribute to a smile, how I can contribute to someone who has challenges and how we can work together to help the student” is the best part of the job.

Savaglio-Jarvis was named Siena president in April, and her first day was July 1. She replaced Brenda White, Siena’s founding president, who retired.

Savaglio-Jarvis said White did an excellent job leading Siena through its founding in 2017 and helped get seven schools and parishes on the same page.

White is confident about Siena’s direction under Savaglio-Jarvis, who she said is a collaborative, caring leader.

Savaglio-Jarvis “will pick up and carry the ball forward really smoothly,” White said.

When Savaglio-Jarvis heard White was retiring, a few people encouraged her to apply for president.

That was a difficult choice, since she enjoyed being St. Rita principal, but Savaglio-Jarvis was excited about Siena’s next steps and how she could help.

Savaglio-Jarvis said she wanted to “give back to a system that I believe is in the right direction for our children and our families and our community. The time is now.”

After Savaglio-Jarvis was named president, she, White and a consultant met several times to work on her transition to the new role, which made Savaglio-Jarvis more comfortable.

Savaglio-Jarvis also said the job is very similar to being superintendent in Kenosha, where she grew up and was an administrator for more than a decade.

Shortly after retiring from KUSD, Savaglio-Jarvis heard about the St. Rita principal opening and felt compelled to help lead the school.

That was her first time working at a religious school, but Savaglio-Jarvis is a lifelong Catholic.

She often relied on her faith during challenging times and appreciated talking with staff and students about it.

“That’s always been there, and now to be able to help cultivate and flourish that amongst other people of the faith — it’s really, really powerful and a blessing to be able to have that collaboration,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.

As Siena president, Savaglio-Jarvis anticipates challenges mainly related to finances, such as state funding and raising money to renovate St. Catherine’s High School.

She appreciates challenges, though, which likely comes from playing sports growing up.

“A challenge is a good thing, and a challenge helps all of us get to that next level, and so why not?” Savaglio-Jarvis said.

As president, Savaglio-Jarvis has a one-year contract that is subject to annual renewal.

She doesn’t know how long she wants to lead Siena but is enjoying it so far.

“I will give it my all, like I always do, and as long as the system wants me and God wants me in this role and we can do great things together, I plan to stay,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.

Photos: Pope Francis arrives in Portugal for World Youth Day