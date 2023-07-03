RACINE — Memories and emotions flooded back to Brenda White last month at St. Catherine’s High School graduation.

Feeling a sense of unity while standing alongside colleagues and watching seniors receive their diplomas, White reflected on her time as a teacher, principal and administrator.

One of the most enjoyable parts of her education career has always been graduation, which White called the “culminating event of the work you’ve poured into kids.”

White retired this week as president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine.

She was the founding president of the district and spent the past six years getting schools on the same page, leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and helping reopen a school set to begin classes this fall.

White, who announced her retirement in January, said she looks forward to spending more time with family, traveling and reading for pleasure, but also feels a sense of unfinished business.

“I really love what I do,” she said. “It’s hard to let go of something you love.”

‘Doing exactly what I should’ve been’

White led Siena, a school district that is part of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, since it was formed in 2017.

Bob Miller, Siena board of directors chairperson, thanked White in January for leading the school district.

“From before its formation, Brenda has been a key component of our creation and has been the vital force in our growth and maturation,” he wrote in a news release. “There is no aspect of our development that does not have her profound influence all over it. We are all deeply grateful for her years of leadership in and service to Catholic education with us and with many others before us. I know I speak for all of us in wishing her the best in this next phase of her life.”

White has worked in education for 42 years. Prior to Siena, she was the Archdiocese of Milwaukee assistant superintendent of schools for 10 years.

White is confident about Siena’s direction under the leadership of new President Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.

Savaglio-Jarvis “will pick up and carry the ball forward really smoothly,” White said.

Since announcing her retirement, White said she has received letters from community members expressing appreciation for her work, actions for which she is deeply grateful.

“It just brings me to tears,” White said. “It makes you feel that your life work was worth it. It makes me feel like I was doing exactly what I should’ve been doing.”

For the past four-plus decades, that has entailed working in education.

Growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, White first was an instructor in high school. She assisted a physical education summer school class and also tutored peers.

“I felt the call to work with people, and teaching seemed like a natural thing that I felt I would be good at,” White said.

After college, White worked for several years as a special education teacher.

Upon receiving a master’s degree, White and her husband moved to southeast Wisconsin and she became principal of a Catholic school in Milwaukee.

It was her first time working for a religious organization, and she immediately liked it.

At the start of White’s first faculty meeting, she was surprised, yet heartened, when teachers bowed their heads to pray.

“It just filled my heart to know, ‘Wow, I’m going to pray together with my faculty,’” White said. “It was the realization that this is a faithful community, and prayer is going to be at the center of everything that we do.”

White was interested in education administration because of her time as a student teacher working in two schools.

One location had a great culture, while morale at the other school was sorely lacking. White felt the difference was that one principal was an excellent leader, and one was not.

“It directly spoke to me, like, ‘OK, it is possible to make a big difference by the leadership of a building,’” White said.

Leading Siena

White led several schools as a principal for 20 years before becoming assistant superintendent at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, where she was involved in the planning process to start the Siena Catholic Schools system.

White was on the committee that interviewed potential candidates for Siena president. There were quality applicants, but no one stood out.

When the committee chairman said White should apply for the role, she was initially taken aback. The more she thought about it, though, White said she felt her knowledge and experience could help, so she applied.

When White was offered the job of Siena founding president, it was an energizing, nerve-wracking opportunity, but she was buoyed by her faith and the support of her colleagues.

Getting to “be a part of starting something brand new” was exciting, White said. “I was really happy to be chosen as the one to get Siena off the ground.”

The pandemic was the most challenging part of White’s time as Siena president and the most difficult stretch of her career, she said.

However, White said that dealing with the crisis brought her colleagues closer together and made Siena stronger and more resilient.

White will miss working with excellent people and leading an organization toward its goals.

While cleaning out her office, White saw a strategic plan from near Siena’s founding. Upon review, she realized the school district had met many of its initial benchmarks.

“We still have things yet to do, certainly, but it felt really good to read and reflect on all the progress we’ve made,” White said.

She expressed pride in the school district reopening St. Sebastian school this fall after the building was closed for over a decade.

One thing yet to do is finishing fundraising to renovate St. Catherine’s.

White plans to volunteer and help complete that process until construction starts, which will hopefully be next spring.

“That’s definitely unfinished business that I can’t just completely walk away from,” White said.

Worth the effort

During the past six years, White has learned the importance of setting big goals and working hard to reach them.

“If you care enough about something and you put your mind to it, you can do things that you never imagined,” White said.

As Siena founding president, White expected it would take a lot of work to get six separate entities on the same page with a shared vision. It was labor-intensive, but worth the effort.

Six years ago, White knew many Racine faith leaders from her role with the archdiocese, and she has come to better understand and appreciate the community since then.

Racine is “a city with a big heart, and it certainly has its challenges, but it has a lot of wonderful people that care about the community and that help others,” she said.

White expressed gratitude for her time at Siena and for the opportunity to work with stellar colleagues and community members.

“To see how much progress we’ve made in the last few years is rewarding beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” she said. “I believe our schools contribute to the fabric of Racine, and it feels good to know I played a part in making this community stronger.”

