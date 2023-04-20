RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools of Racine has selected a new leader.

Susan Savaglio-Jarvis will take over as president starting July 1. She will replace Brenda White, who is retiring.

Savaglio-Jarvis has served as principal of St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia since August 2021. Prior to that, she was superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District.

Savaglio-Jarvis thanked White, the Siena Board of Trustees and Board of Directors and Jerome Listecki, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, who appointed her.

“As a lifelong educator, I am honored to continue my time with Siena Catholic Schools as its next president,” Savaglio-Jarvis said in a news release. “In my time as principal at St. Rita, it was clear that our school families are passionate about faith formation, strong academics and the tight-knit community they’ve cultivated. I am excited to work with the faculty, staff, parents and students of Siena’s other six schools, continuing the good work that has been done to strengthen Catholic education in greater Racine.”

A Kenosha native, Savaglio-Jarvis is also on the St. Joseph Catholic Academy of Kenosha Board. Earlier in her career, she was an educator in Tempe, Arizona.

“We sought a leader who would continue the faith-based, forward-thinking leadership of Brenda White to carry Siena through its first decade and beyond,” Robert Miller, chairperson of the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Sue’s firsthand knowledge of Siena Catholic Schools as a principal, as well as her vast wealth of experience as both a leader and an educator, will continue to strengthen and propel Siena forward.”

Savaglio-Jarvis will lead the private school district that has six schools and will soon add a seventh.

St. Sebastian STEM Academy in Sturtevant is scheduled to open this fall and initially serve 3-year-old preschool through second grade.

White said she “could not be more pleased” with her successor.

“While I knew that the transition would be bittersweet for me, I have full confidence that Siena will thrive under Sue’s presidency,” White said in a news release. “Siena Catholic Schools is in excellent, capable hands with Sue’s collaborative leadership style, incredible experience and her unfailing Catholic faith.”

Another Fed rate hike: How high will auto loan rates get? Another Fed rate hike: How high will auto loan rates get? A series of hikes Auto loan rates will likely go up again When is the next interest rate hike? How high can auto loan rates get?