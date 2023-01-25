Siena Catholic Schools hosting open houses next week

RACINE — The educational journey from kindergarten to high school impacts your child’s future. The path to success can be faith-filled, safe and affordable. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will partner with your family on this journey to help make it a reality.

Cost

If you don’t think that you can afford Catholic education, think again.

Affordability is often the first concern a family has when considering options for school. At Siena, there are a number of options to lessen the financial impact. Financial aid is available to those who qualify, including scholarships and parish assistance. Families with multiple children receive a 50% reduced rate, as do Siena employees. The average scholarship award is $1,000. Some are as much as $3,000, and several scholarships are renewable.

The Siena Promise Scholarship is available to students in good standing who have attended a Siena Catholic school or participated in a Siena religious education program for at least three years. This $2,500 scholarship is renewable for all four years of high school, meaning it could total $10,000.

Siena also partners with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to offer tuition assistance through the Racine Parental Choice Program. If a family qualifies, RPCP covers 100% of tuition for grades K4-12.

Locations

Siena is comprised of seven schools throughout greater Racine, including Caledonia and Sturtevant. These schools continue the 160-year tradition of faith-based academic excellence brought forth by the Racine Dominicans.

John Paul II Academy is at 2023 Northwestern Ave. It is near High Street, across the street from the new Historic Horlick District development.

Our Lady of Grace Academy is at 1435 Grove Ave. It is next to St. Edward Catholic Church on the corner of Grove and 15th Street.

St. Joseph Catholic School is at 1525 Erie St. between St. Patrick Street and Kewaunee Street

St. Lucy Catholic School is at 3035 Drexel Ave., right off Hwy. 11.

St. Rita Catholic School is Siena’s northernmost school, located in Caledonia at 4433 Douglas Ave. (Hwy. 32).

St. Sebastian STEM Academy will be opening in 2023-24 for grades 3K-2, with additional grades being added annually. The school is in Sturtevant at 3030 95th St. near Hwy. 11.

St. Catherine’s High School is in the heart of Racine at 1200 Park Ave., just blocks from Lake Michigan.

Open houses

Next week is Catholic Schools Week, and there are open houses Sunday through Thursday at Siena buildings.

Sunday features an open house at St. Joseph from 9 to 11 a.m. and at John Paul II from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. There is an open house Tuesday at St. Rita from 5 to 7 p.m. There is an open house Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace from 5 to 7 p.m. There is an open house Thursday at St. Lucy from 5 to 7 p.m.

While each school offers a unique experience, they are guided by a shared mission: to inspire students to be who God created them to be.

We believe that when you give students the right foundation, they are able to grow. While our stats measure up to some of the best in the state and the country, we also value the heights our students reach on a personal, spiritual and communal level. When students are rooted in faith and tradition, they’re able to grow in mind, body and faith. That’s what we call faith forward education.

We are committed to providing an exceptional college- and life-preparatory Catholic education to students regardless of a family’s circumstances. Let’s brighten and pave your child’s path to success.