RACINE — Senior Nathan Shreck was selected as the student of the month for March at Racine Lutheran High School. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2022-23 school year theme from Matthew 5:16: “Let Your Light Shine.”

The nominating teacher shared: "Nathan lets his light shine in a plethora of different ways. He regularly helps during study halls. He also helped with cleaning and building projects last summer. He uses his technological savvy to help his teachers and classmates with computer issues. Nathan is a tremendous force bettering the community at RLHS."