Shoreland student makes Merit semifinals

“It’s up in the air,” he said. “College is really expensive, and I will want to get the best for the money.”

But one thing is for certain — Fee is destined to study science.

For all four years at Shoreland, Fee has been in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy at the school, fueling a love he developed in eighth-grade when for four months his class studied the process of growing plants at Zion Lutheran School in South Milwaukee.

“I enjoy learning about the way the world works,” said Fee.

A career in chemical engineering or astrophysics would give him that joy he sought as a freshman.

His love for science may have been nurtured by his parents. His father is an engineer and his mother a teacher. His older sister also landed in the scientific field and is studying organic chemistry.

But his interest catapulted when he met Timothy Mielke, one of Fee’s teachers for three years at Shoreland.

“He is really encouraging and really smart,” said Fee. “He always seems to help when you need it. Mr. Mielke is someone I look up to. Someone I would want to be.”

Mielke returned the compliment.