Shoreland Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran School qualify for VEX Robotics State Championship

“Today’s students need to develop skills for jobs that don’t even exist yet, and that’s one of the reasons why VEX Robotics will serve these students well into their future,” said Dan Nolte, technology director and VEX Robotics coach of Shoreland. “These competitions help students learn to apply their STEM knowledge and sharpen critical-thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and communication skills.

Nearly 200 elementary, middle and high school students from southeastern Wisconsin, Appleton, and Northern, Illinois, converged at Shoreland for the Jan. 18 competition. The action-packed tournament featured 44 teams representing 18 schools who competed with and against other schools in a series of back-to-back robotics challenges.

Participants competed in two different games by strategically driving robots they designed, built and programmed, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, to score as many points as possible in qualification and finals matches, as well as skills challenges.