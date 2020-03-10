Shoreland Lutheran senior from Burlington named National Merit Scholarship finalist

SOMERS — John Schmidt, a senior at Shoreland Lutheran High School from Burlington, is among 15,000 finalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

More than 1.5 million students from about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). National Merit Scholarship finalists are selected from a nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. These students are among the highest scorers on the PSAT in each of the 50 states.

As a finalist, Schmidt could win a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship, a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship or a scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title, NMSC reports.

In addition to being an excellent student, Schmidt actively volunteers for community service projects at school. He is a member of the baseball team, robotics club, Spanish club and National Honor Society. Schmidt plays tuba in band and pep band, and he plays piano in jazz band at Shoreland. Schmidt also plays tuba in the Milwaukee Youth Symphony and the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin Marching Band.