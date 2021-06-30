 Skip to main content
SHORELAND LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
SOMERS — Senior scholarship and award recipients at Shoreland Lutheran High School in 2021 are:

Valedictorian, WELS Warrior Network Scholarship: Alecia Neumann.

Co-Salutatorian, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, Teresa Muzatko Scholarship 2021: Camren Cheney.

Co-Salutatorian, National Merit Finalist Package 2021, National Merit Finalist Scholarship, College Board National Recognition Program, Rural and Small-Town Scholar 2021: Riley Fee.

Bank of Elmwood Scholarship: Samantha Schade.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Music Scholarship, Wisconsin Lutheran College General Endowed Scholarship, Wisconsin Lutheran College Regents Grant, Cameron Nahf Memorial Scholarship 2021, Johnson Outdoors Sons and Daughters Scholarship: Madeline Bailey.

Carthage College Visit Scholarship, National Society of High School Scholars: Elaina Kadamian.

Carthage College Founders Scholarship, Carthage College Endowed Scholarship: Aurora Santos.

Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship: Kyrie Patterson.

Chapter 33 GI Bill: Mathew Kohlstedt.

Distinction Scholarship, Grace College Woman’s Volleyball Award: Cami Lowman.

Gateway Foundation Scholarship: Hunter Black.

Gateway Promise Program: Hunter Black, Caleb Payton.

Lewis University Dean Scholarship, Lewis University LaSallian Grant: Lydia Zarling.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Award, Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association Foundation Scholarship: Alexander Hyde.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Scholarship, Project Lead the Way Pathway Scholarship, Eagle Scout Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Grant, Brown Scholarship: Thomas Rouse.

Racine Local Business Scholarship: Edward Hodges.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Merit Scholarship, Illinois State Scholar Outstanding Academic Achievement: Gabriel Woller.

Teresa Muzatko Scholarship 2021: Camren Cheney.

Type-7 Air Force ROTC Scholarship: Konnor Hill.

University of Northern Iowa Advantage Award, Advantage Scholarship Award, Academic Scholarship Award: Justyn Giese.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship: Amanda Krause.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship, Wisconsin Lutheran College Challenge Grant, L.R. “Larry” Marquardt Scholarship 2021: Lindsey Zilisch.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Excellence Scholarship: Madeline Bailey, Alecia Neumann.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Partners in Christian Education Scholarship: Madeline Bailey, Amanda Krause, Alecia Neumann, Lindsey Zilisch.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Partner2Learn Scholarship: Alecia Neumann, Lindsey Zilisch.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship: Julia Faught, Alyssa Gorte, Amanda Krause, Alicia Neumann, Lindsey Zilisch.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Visit Scholarship: Madeline Bailey, Amanda Krause, Alecia Neumann, Lindsey Zilisch.

