Shimon is new principal at Catholic Central High School

BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School's Board of Directors recently selected Brian Shimon as the school's new principal, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The board felt that the faculty, staff, students, alumni and community will find him to be a true leader; an excellent listener, collaborator and faith-filled individual who is dedicated to the academic achievement of students and committed to their social, emotional and spiritual growth.

With close to 25 years of educational experience, Shimon has served as a Catholic grade school principal for four years, a high school associate principal for 10 years and a school counselor for nine years. Shimon holds a number of degrees including a bachelor of arts in English (philosophy minor) from St. Meinrad College; a bachelor of sacred theological studies from Gregorian University in Rome, Italy; a master of science in education in school counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; and a master's degree in educational leadership an Educational Leadership Certification from Cardinal Stritch University.