Shepherds takes graduation celebration on the road

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, a three-year post-secondary school for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is taking their graduation celebration for the Class of 2020 on the road this month.

President Tracy N. Terrill and several of his staff plan to drive to 20 homes in five different states to deliver certificates of completion and graduation gifts to this year’s graduates.

In a typical year, the graduates would experience, among other events, a baccalaureate, a celebration dinner and a commencement ceremony in their honor. Given the social distancing guidelines in place, all graduation events related to the June commencement had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

“Our graduates deserve to be celebrated in extraordinary ways,” said Terrill, “and given the challenges of COVID-19, these trips seem to be appropriate to their level of accomplishment. We will have an on-campus celebration later this year, but I think it is important to celebrate the 2020 Shepherds College graduates now and hopefully, by visiting them each in person, this will be a memorable conclusion to their time at Shepherds College.”