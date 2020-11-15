 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shepherds College takes part in Wheels Across Wisconsin
0 comments

Shepherds College takes part in Wheels Across Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, a three-year post-secondary school for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), hosted its first virtual fundraising event Oct. 3 since its inception in 2008.

Their hope for Wheels Across Wisconsin was to raise $10,000 to build a bicycle repair shop on campus and provide annual student scholarships for students to attend their three-year program. However, almost 280 donors from around the country gave over $15,000 to this important cause.

“Unfortunately, most adults with an intellectual and/or developmental disability are unable to obtain a driver’s license,” said Brian Canright, vice president of expansion, as well as a key organizer for the event. “As a result, bicycles are an indispensable form of transportation for everyday life. Bicycles, to people with IDD, equal another level of independence.”

More than 70 staff, students and family members rode bicycles, assault bikes, trikes, scooters, stationary bikes, walked or ran to fundraise for the event.

“The results are evidence of the incredible dedication and generosity of our students, staff and broader community,” said Canright. “We are so grateful for the fundraisers and donors whose efforts contributed to surpassing our original goal. We hope this is only the first, and that with each year Shepherds College will continue to expand and multiply our impact on the lives of students with IDD.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Kenosha Unified to continue in-person instruction
A+

Kenosha Unified to continue in-person instruction

  • Updated

Kenosha Unified students will continue to have the option to attend school in person or virtually through November and December, despite a recommendation from the county’s top health official to go to all-virtual instruction.

+2
Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside
A+

Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

Though we aren’t able to welcome guests in person at this time, there is still a lot to virtually see and do at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News