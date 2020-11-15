Shepherds College takes part in Wheels Across Wisconsin

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, a three-year post-secondary school for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), hosted its first virtual fundraising event Oct. 3 since its inception in 2008.

Their hope for Wheels Across Wisconsin was to raise $10,000 to build a bicycle repair shop on campus and provide annual student scholarships for students to attend their three-year program. However, almost 280 donors from around the country gave over $15,000 to this important cause.

“Unfortunately, most adults with an intellectual and/or developmental disability are unable to obtain a driver’s license,” said Brian Canright, vice president of expansion, as well as a key organizer for the event. “As a result, bicycles are an indispensable form of transportation for everyday life. Bicycles, to people with IDD, equal another level of independence.”

More than 70 staff, students and family members rode bicycles, assault bikes, trikes, scooters, stationary bikes, walked or ran to fundraise for the event.

“The results are evidence of the incredible dedication and generosity of our students, staff and broader community,” said Canright. “We are so grateful for the fundraisers and donors whose efforts contributed to surpassing our original goal. We hope this is only the first, and that with each year Shepherds College will continue to expand and multiply our impact on the lives of students with IDD.”

