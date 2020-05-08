Shepherds College holding spring plant sale through June 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., is conducting a spring greenhouse plant sale through June 27.

Annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs are available. Proceeds support Shepherds College programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The sale takes place every Thursday through Saturday. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday.

Customers are asked to follow these safety precautions when attending the sale: