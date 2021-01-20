'Shark Tank' star hosts virtual talk

KENOSHA — Carthage College and the business and professional coalition will welcome businessman, investor, television personality, author and motivational speaker Daymond John for a virtual engagement at noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom, highlighting his successful business career and his expertise in goal setting and self-motivation.

John is a co-star on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” two-time New York Times best selling author, brand expert, founder and CEO of FUBU and presidential ambassador of global entrepreneurship.

John has become globally recognized for his commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs. He Initially made his mark as the entrepreneur and branding expert behind the groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU, which has eclipsed more than $6 billion in global retail sales by capitalizing on the then-fledgling hip-hop culture. FUBU was undoubtedly a key development for the streetwear market, which today is a $20 billion industry.

With his dynamic presence and more than 25 years of proven business experience, John is regularly featured at Fortune 100 companies, conferences, universities and independent businesses alike. Whether speaking about entrepreneurship, marketing and branding, financial literacy or goal-setting strategies, John’s high energy presentations are aimed at giving audiences relatable advice and practical takeaways.

There is no fee to view the event. To register, go to carthage.edu/business-professional-coalition.

