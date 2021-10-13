Share your school news with our readers

The Journal Times invites schools to share their news with our readers.

A+ is published each Monday.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

NEWS DEADLINE: The deadline is noon Monday for publication the following Monday, as space permits. There is no charge for any news item. Mail to Loreen Mohr, Community Coordinator, Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, or email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.

PHOTOS: Photos are welcome of events held by area schools, colleges and universities. Email information and a photo in JPEG format at least 300 DPI or 1 MB to the attention of Loreen Mohr to journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line. Or, mail photos and caption information to Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403;

For more information, contact Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725 or Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

