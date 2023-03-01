RACINE — Recent severe weather resulted in school closures that could impact the calendars of area school districts.

A snowstorm in mid-February caused most schools to cancel a day, and an ice storm last week resulted in one or two days without school.

To make up for those missed days, districts could have to alter their schedules to meet state mandates for time in school.

The Wisconsin Department of Instruction requires at least 437 hours of direct instruction for kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours for first through sixth grade and at least 1,137 hours for seventh through 12th grade.

To reach that requirement, the Racine Unified School District has to make up one school day for Feb. 23, when classes were canceled because an ice storm caused power outages at schools and staff and students’ homes.

The district has not yet decided what to do regarding the instructional time lost that day.

“We are reviewing our options for making up the Feb. 23 day,” Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, wrote in an email.

RUSD has so far canceled three days of class because of weather. It also had one virtual learning day on Feb. 22, which counts toward instructional time.

According to Tapp, RUSD has two makeup days on its calendar to account for severe weather this school year. Both of those days have been used.

The district had classes on Feb. 20, a previously scheduled day off, to make up for a snow day that occurred Dec. 22. The other day was used on Feb. 16, when RUSD closed because of a snowstorm.

June 8 is scheduled to be the last day of class at RUSD for the 2022-23 school year.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine does not expect to alter its schedule because of weather.

Siena started classes on Aug. 23 this school year so “our hours of instruction go well above the state-required numbers,” Kimberly Gardner, Siena Chief advancement officer, wrote in an email.

Siena K-8 schools have had four days canceled so far because of weather, and St. Catherine’s High School has had three days canceled. The high school had virtual classes on Feb. 16 to make sure it met the state requirement, according to Gardner.

June 2 is scheduled to be the last day of class at Siena for the 2022-23 school year.

The Burlington Area School District also does not anticipate adjusting its schedule due to Mother Nature.

BASD has so far canceled three days of school — Feb. 16, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 — because of inclement weather, according to Julie Thomas, BASD director of strategic communications.

Siena and BASD do not expect schedule changes, but if another day of school is canceled, they might need to make adjustments.

School districts have a few options to account for missed instructional time. One involves lengthening school days, which BASD did in 2019, according to Thomas.

Starting on Feb. 25, 2019, BASD added seven minutes to every day of class for the remainder of the school year to meet the DPI requirements.

June 9 is scheduled to be the last day of class at BASD for the 2022-23 school year.

Photos: Scenes from the winter storm walloping parts of the US