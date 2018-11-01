Try 1 month for 99¢
The Prairie School students rehearse for the presentation of Seussical, Jr.

Saniah Pugh, right, and fellow classmates rehearse for "Seussical, Jr." at The Prairie School. The 7/8 Players are scheduled to perform the show at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16 and 17.

WIND POINT — The 7/8 Players are scheduled to  perform "Seussical Jr." at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-17, at the John Mitchell Theater at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant as he discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Featuring many beloved Seuss characters — Horton (Emmett Santalucia), Grinch (Kyleigh Anderson), Cat in the Hat (CeCe Berkey), Yertle the Turtle (James Fellner), Mayzie La Bird (Maddie Warner) and more, the show highlights the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door (as available) or reserved online at www.prairieschool.com/shows.

