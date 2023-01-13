Serving students: Karcher Kupboard assists middle-schoolers with daily needs

BURLINGTON — Students require assistance in a variety of ways. Perhaps they need a pencil, winter hat or can of soup to take home over the weekend.

For Burlington middle-schoolers, aid is available through the Karcher Kupboard. The community-supported project began at Karcher Middle School in fall 2021 and has school supplies, hygiene products, clothing and food.

Karcher Principal Nick Ryan said the goal of the cupboard is to help meet students’ basic needs so they can more easily learn.

“We’ve tried to take away some of those obstacles so that our kids can really concentrate on what they need to,” Ryan said.

According to Ryan, between five and 10 students utilize the cupboard on a typical day. Any student can use the Karcher Kupboard, either by filling out a confidential online request or by walking into the school office and asking. In 2021-22, 35.5% of students at Karcher, 300 Wainwright Ave., were economically disadvantaged, according to state data.

The Karcher Kupboard is not an actual cupboard; it is a room in the school’s main office.

“We want this at the center of our school because we think that that’s a super important message to send to our kids: ‘We’re here for you. We serve you,’” Ryan said.

Everything in the cupboard is donated by area organizations and private individuals. Karcher Middle School does not fund any of the cupboard operations, Ryan said.

The level of community support for the project was greater than Ryan anticipated. About 15 months in, the community support remains strong.

“It’s just been a lot of really great people giving back to our kids,” Ryan said. “The outpouring of generous donations has been amazing.”

The neatly organized cupboard offers an array of items. Shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste are on shelves adjacent to notebooks and folders. Dozens of shirts are on hangers next to tennis shoes. Snacks like peanut butter, granola bars and Rice Krispies Treats are near Ramen noodles and cans of beans and sweet peas.

Karcher Kupboard operations are mainly handled by about 20 students in Compassionate Crew. The school club was created because of the initial challenges in managing and tracking donations. Along with group advisor Andrea Hancock, students organize and take inventory of cupboard materials. That helps them determine if supplies are low, which results in the school requesting additional donations.

Ryan expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort from students, staff, Burlington organizations and people outside the area with a connection to the school or city. He is encouraged by the integration of the Karcher Kupboard into the building’s daily operations, calling it an example of the school’s close-knit environment.

“We have to take care of each other,” Ryan said. “We have to build up this community so that students feel like they want to come to school and are welcome and safe here.”

The Karcher Kupboard appears to be aiding in those efforts to create a welcoming, safe atmosphere.

