See what Racine County schools met expectations or failed to meet expectations in last year's report cards

Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools, and schools many Racine County kids go to.

 DistrictSchoolAchievement GrowthTarget Group OutcomesOn-Track to graduationOverallRating
BASDLyons CenterN/AN/AN/AN/AARSatisfactory Progress
RUSDGoodland MontessoriAlternate RatingAlternate RatingAlternate RatingAlternate RatingAlternate RatingSatisfactory Progress
PrivateTrinity Lutheran School LC-MS (All Students)65.310090.281.988.4Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Norway J7Drought Elementary77.491.6N/A9085.4Significantly Exceeds Expectations
PrivateWisconsin Lutheran School (All students)57.889.781.58584.9Significantly Exceeds Expectations
PrivateWisconsin Lutheran School (Choice Students)52.288.781.383.483.7Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Union Grove J1Union Grove Elementary74.982.280.69083.4Significantly Exceeds Expectations
BASDNettie E Karcher School71.493.684.485.183.2Significantly Exceeds Expectations
North Cape (located in Franksville)North Cape Elementary74.587.988.590.483.2Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Raymond #14Raymond Elementary75.878.479.891.281Exceeds Expectations
Yorkville J2Yorkville Elementary76.880.376.19280.7Exceeds Expectations
BASDWinkler Elementary86.962.2N/A93.380.6Exceeds Expectations
PrivateRacine Lutheran High (All Students)54.986.985.296.980.1Exceeds Expectations
RUSDJefferson Lighthouse Elementary76.272.773.990.278.1Exceeds Expectations
BASDWaller Elementary58.283N/A84.477.5Exceeds Expectations
PrivateSaint John's Lutheran School (All Students)64.775.571.688.572.9Exceeds Expectations
PrivateRenaissance School (All Students)33.377.465.178.872.5Exceeds Expectations
RUSDPark High20.184.168.561.572Exceeds Expectations
BASDDr Edward G Dyer School67.867.955.192.969.5Meets Expectations
RUSDWalden III (6-12)59.267.961.586.369.2Meets Expectations
BASDCooper Elementary81.327.1N/A89.866.8Meets Expectations
PrivateRacine Christian School (Choice Students, All Students not available)56.363.2N/A95.866Meets Expectations
SienaSiena Catholic Schools of Racine (All Students) — comprised of five K-8 schools (John Paul II, Our Lady of Grace, St. Joseph, St.
Lucy, St. Rita) and St. Catherine's High School)		38.865.15979.865.3Meets Expectations
RUSDWadewitz Elementary34.864.162.574.964.9Meets Expectations
Union Grove Union High SchoolUnion Grove High63.149.946.396.263.7Meets Expectations
RUSDCase High36.367.959.771.362.2Meets Expectations
RUSDGifford Elementary5556.552.185.362.2Meets Expectations
PrivateHope Christian School: Via (All Students)27.263.25671.561.7Meets Expectations
RUSDHorlick High25.967.957.16261.6Meets Expectations
RUSDGilmore Fine Arts School3958.448.578.558.7Meets Expectations
RUSDRed Apple Elementary5747N/A85.557.6Meets Few Expectations
RUSDFratt Elementary28.852.748.975.656.3Meets Few Expectations
Parkside21st Century Preparatory School29.653.747.774.656.2Meets Few Expectations
BASDBurlington High65.441.333.187.955.7Meets Few Expectations
RUSDWest Ridge Elementary2650.8N/A73.554.6Meets Few Expectations
RUSDJanes Elementary27.549.9N/A71.153.5Meets Few Expectations
RUSDRoosevelt Elementary22.949.8N/A70.853Meets Few Expectations
RUSDKnapp Elementary22.549.845.371.152.6Meets Few Expectations
RUSDJulian Thomas Elementary2543.244.771.649.8Meets Few Expectations
RUSDOlympia Brown Elementary46.334.734.784.749.6Meets Few Expectations
RUSDNorth Park Elementary38.337.5N/A78.947.9Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDRacine Alternative Learning10.253.7N/A41.547.8Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDS.C. Johnson Elementary25.336.632.673.444.2Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDDr. Jones Elementary2734.7N/A74.444Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDMitchell School20.436.63268.142.5Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDStarbuck - An IB World School27.629.935.372.241.7Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDGiese Elementary16.930.934.970.741.2Fails to Meet Expectations
RUSDJerstad-Agerholm School19.224.226.866.135.1Fails to Meet Expectations
Waterford Graded J1Evergreen (Waterford)80.978.477.790.282.1Exceeds Expectations
Waterford Graded J1Trailside72.966N/A8874.2Exceeds Expectations
Waterford Graded J1Woodfield79.575.574.690.180.3Exceeds Expectations
Waterford UnionWaterford Union High72.976.571.697.377.9Exceeds Expectations
RUSDSchulte43.636.635.179.948Meets Few Expectations
RUSDREAL SchoolN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Muskego-NorwayMuskego High School79.173.657.195.476.1Exceeds expectations
Muskego-NorwayLake Denoon Middle89.977.38394.587.7Significantly exceeds expectations
Muskego-NorwayLakeview (Muskego-Norway)84.768.9N/A91.683.6Significantly exceeds expectations
PrivateCERT SchoolN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
PrivateEvergreen (Other)42.680.3677874.5Exceeds expectations
Waterford Graded J1Fox River71.668.963.789.373.7Exceeds expectations
Dover #1Kansasville Elementary76.596.3N/A87.786.4Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Washington-Caldwell School District (located in Waterford)Washington-Caldwell7588.887.491.183.8Significantly Exceeds Expectations
PrivateConcordia Lutheran54.187.984.482.970.6Exceeds expectations

