See what Racine County schools met expectations or failed to meet expectations in last year's report cards

Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools, and schools many Racine County kids go to.
|District
|School
|Achievement
|Growth
|Target Group Outcomes
|On-Track to graduation
|Overall
|Rating
|BASD
|Lyons Center
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AR
|Satisfactory Progress
|RUSD
|Goodland Montessori
|Alternate Rating
|Alternate Rating
|Alternate Rating
|Alternate Rating
|Alternate Rating
|Satisfactory Progress
|Private
|Trinity Lutheran School LC-MS (All Students)
|65.3
|100
|90.2
|81.9
|88.4
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Norway J7
|Drought Elementary
|77.4
|91.6
|N/A
|90
|85.4
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Wisconsin Lutheran School (All students)
|57.8
|89.7
|81.5
|85
|84.9
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Wisconsin Lutheran School (Choice Students)
|52.2
|88.7
|81.3
|83.4
|83.7
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Union Grove J1
|Union Grove Elementary
|74.9
|82.2
|80.6
|90
|83.4
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|BASD
|Nettie E Karcher School
|71.4
|93.6
|84.4
|85.1
|83.2
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|North Cape (located in Franksville)
|North Cape Elementary
|74.5
|87.9
|88.5
|90.4
|83.2
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Raymond #14
|Raymond Elementary
|75.8
|78.4
|79.8
|91.2
|81
|Exceeds Expectations
|Yorkville J2
|Yorkville Elementary
|76.8
|80.3
|76.1
|92
|80.7
|Exceeds Expectations
|BASD
|Winkler Elementary
|86.9
|62.2
|N/A
|93.3
|80.6
|Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Racine Lutheran High (All Students)
|54.9
|86.9
|85.2
|96.9
|80.1
|Exceeds Expectations
|RUSD
|Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary
|76.2
|72.7
|73.9
|90.2
|78.1
|Exceeds Expectations
|BASD
|Waller Elementary
|58.2
|83
|N/A
|84.4
|77.5
|Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Saint John's Lutheran School (All Students)
|64.7
|75.5
|71.6
|88.5
|72.9
|Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Renaissance School (All Students)
|33.3
|77.4
|65.1
|78.8
|72.5
|Exceeds Expectations
|RUSD
|Park High
|20.1
|84.1
|68.5
|61.5
|72
|Exceeds Expectations
|BASD
|Dr Edward G Dyer School
|67.8
|67.9
|55.1
|92.9
|69.5
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Walden III (6-12)
|59.2
|67.9
|61.5
|86.3
|69.2
|Meets Expectations
|BASD
|Cooper Elementary
|81.3
|27.1
|N/A
|89.8
|66.8
|Meets Expectations
|Private
|Racine Christian School (Choice Students, All Students not available)
|56.3
|63.2
|N/A
|95.8
|66
|Meets Expectations
|Siena
|Siena Catholic Schools of Racine (All Students) — comprised of five K-8 schools (John Paul II, Our Lady of Grace, St. Joseph, St.
Lucy, St. Rita) and St. Catherine's High School)
|38.8
|65.1
|59
|79.8
|65.3
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Wadewitz Elementary
|34.8
|64.1
|62.5
|74.9
|64.9
|Meets Expectations
|Union Grove Union High School
|Union Grove High
|63.1
|49.9
|46.3
|96.2
|63.7
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Case High
|36.3
|67.9
|59.7
|71.3
|62.2
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Gifford Elementary
|55
|56.5
|52.1
|85.3
|62.2
|Meets Expectations
|Private
|Hope Christian School: Via (All Students)
|27.2
|63.2
|56
|71.5
|61.7
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Horlick High
|25.9
|67.9
|57.1
|62
|61.6
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Gilmore Fine Arts School
|39
|58.4
|48.5
|78.5
|58.7
|Meets Expectations
|RUSD
|Red Apple Elementary
|57
|47
|N/A
|85.5
|57.6
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Fratt Elementary
|28.8
|52.7
|48.9
|75.6
|56.3
|Meets Few Expectations
|Parkside
|21st Century Preparatory School
|29.6
|53.7
|47.7
|74.6
|56.2
|Meets Few Expectations
|BASD
|Burlington High
|65.4
|41.3
|33.1
|87.9
|55.7
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|West Ridge Elementary
|26
|50.8
|N/A
|73.5
|54.6
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Janes Elementary
|27.5
|49.9
|N/A
|71.1
|53.5
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Roosevelt Elementary
|22.9
|49.8
|N/A
|70.8
|53
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Knapp Elementary
|22.5
|49.8
|45.3
|71.1
|52.6
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Julian Thomas Elementary
|25
|43.2
|44.7
|71.6
|49.8
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|Olympia Brown Elementary
|46.3
|34.7
|34.7
|84.7
|49.6
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|North Park Elementary
|38.3
|37.5
|N/A
|78.9
|47.9
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Racine Alternative Learning
|10.2
|53.7
|N/A
|41.5
|47.8
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|S.C. Johnson Elementary
|25.3
|36.6
|32.6
|73.4
|44.2
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Dr. Jones Elementary
|27
|34.7
|N/A
|74.4
|44
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Mitchell School
|20.4
|36.6
|32
|68.1
|42.5
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Starbuck - An IB World School
|27.6
|29.9
|35.3
|72.2
|41.7
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Giese Elementary
|16.9
|30.9
|34.9
|70.7
|41.2
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|RUSD
|Jerstad-Agerholm School
|19.2
|24.2
|26.8
|66.1
|35.1
|Fails to Meet Expectations
|Waterford Graded J1
|Evergreen (Waterford)
|80.9
|78.4
|77.7
|90.2
|82.1
|Exceeds Expectations
|Waterford Graded J1
|Trailside
|72.9
|66
|N/A
|88
|74.2
|Exceeds Expectations
|Waterford Graded J1
|Woodfield
|79.5
|75.5
|74.6
|90.1
|80.3
|Exceeds Expectations
|Waterford Union
|Waterford Union High
|72.9
|76.5
|71.6
|97.3
|77.9
|Exceeds Expectations
|RUSD
|Schulte
|43.6
|36.6
|35.1
|79.9
|48
|Meets Few Expectations
|RUSD
|REAL School
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Muskego-Norway
|Muskego High School
|79.1
|73.6
|57.1
|95.4
|76.1
|Exceeds expectations
|Muskego-Norway
|Lake Denoon Middle
|89.9
|77.3
|83
|94.5
|87.7
|Significantly exceeds expectations
|Muskego-Norway
|Lakeview (Muskego-Norway)
|84.7
|68.9
|N/A
|91.6
|83.6
|Significantly exceeds expectations
|Private
|CERT School
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Private
|Evergreen (Other)
|42.6
|80.3
|67
|78
|74.5
|Exceeds expectations
|Waterford Graded J1
|Fox River
|71.6
|68.9
|63.7
|89.3
|73.7
|Exceeds expectations
|Dover #1
|Kansasville Elementary
|76.5
|96.3
|N/A
|87.7
|86.4
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Washington-Caldwell School District (located in Waterford)
|Washington-Caldwell
|75
|88.8
|87.4
|91.1
|83.8
|Significantly Exceeds Expectations
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran
|54.1
|87.9
|84.4
|82.9
|70.6
|Exceeds expectations