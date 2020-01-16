SCJ donation helps GEMS conference empower young girls

SOMERS — SC Johnson is sponsoring the Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin Girls Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) Conference Thursday, Jan. 16, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, in Somers.
It’s for seventh- and eighth-grade female students in the Racine Unified School District.
More than 450 participants are set to engage in hands-on experiences and learning sessions designed to encourage engagement and pursuit of courses and careers in science and technology, and ultimately inspire young girls to reach their potential.
“Only 9% of girls ages 13-17 are interested in careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), compared to 27% of boys ,” said Jeanette Brown, executive director of Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin and Safe Haven of Racine, Inc.
“This conference teaches Racine-area girls to be strong, smart and bold. We believe that these young women can ignite change in their communities, and we are grateful to SC Johnson for their continued support of this event.”
The GEMS Conference will also provide parent workshops, teacher workshops, guest speakers and a panel of current high school and college students studying in the STEM field. All programs and workshops will be taught by female role models employed in the professions of engineering, math and science.
The conference is a collaborative effort between Girls Inc., Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, the American Association of University Women, local companies and organizations, and others interested in helping girls reach their highest potential.
This will be SC Johnson’s fifth year sponsoring the conference — donating $25,000 in total — with the funds helping to provide girls with learning opportunities.
To learn more about Girls Inc. and Safe Haven of Racine, Inc. and their programming, visit https://safehavenofracine.org/.