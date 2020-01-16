SCJ donation helps GEMS conference empower young girls

SOMERS — SC Johnson is sponsoring the Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin Girls Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) Conference Thursday, Jan. 16, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, in Somers.

It’s for seventh- and eighth-grade female students in the Racine Unified School District.

More than 450 participants are set to engage in hands-on experiences and learning sessions designed to encourage engagement and pursuit of courses and careers in science and technology, and ultimately inspire young girls to reach their potential.

“Only 9% of girls ages 13-17 are interested in careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), compared to 27% of boys ,” said Jeanette Brown, executive director of Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin and Safe Haven of Racine, Inc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This conference teaches Racine-area girls to be strong, smart and bold. We believe that these young women can ignite change in their communities, and we are grateful to SC Johnson for their continued support of this event.”