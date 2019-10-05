{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The fall 2019 Science Night series continues with “Sky Watch with Your Eyes,” featuring guest speaker Dr. William Parker, at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Cinema.

This event may include an outside sky viewing if conditions allow, so guests are asked to dress accordingly.

Science Night, created by UW-Parkside Physics Professor Dr. Paul Mohazzabi, has been providing free, exciting seminars to students and community member for years. Mohazzabi kicked off the fall 2019 semester in September with “Fun With Fluids,” a discussion about various aspects of fluid mechanics, explained through a series of demonstrations in an easy-to-understand way, geared toward an all-ages audience.

Science Nights occur 7-8 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month during the fall and spring semesters. All are welcome to attend these free, informative seminars.

Free parking is available on campus after 6:30 p.m., and refreshments are provided for attendees. Each seminar is designed to be easy to understand regardless of age or background. No prior knowledge of the field is required. Community members are encouraged to come attend.

For more information about upcoming Science Nights, including information about parking and directions, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/colleges/naturalhealthsciences/sciencenight.cfm or contact Miles Holvick via phone at 262-595-2316 or via email at holvick@uwp.edu.

You can also visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/UW-Parkside-College-of-Natural-and-Health-Sciences-395192467299022/.

