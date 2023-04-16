STURTEVANT — The couple only had 17 boxes when they arrived in South America.

Those boxes contained all of the belongings of Matt Geiger and his wife. When they landed in the Lima, Peru, airport in the middle of the night, they were unsure how to transport their possessions to a mountain town hundreds of miles north in a country where they did not speak the language.

It was an inauspicious beginning, but eventually they and their possessions reached the destination, and Geiger started his new life teaching in Peru.

That was the beginning of a journey that ended last year after Geiger spent nearly a decade teaching in Latin America.

Geiger, who is now the principal at Schulte Elementary, enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing different cultures. He called those nine years “a rich, rich, amazing experience.”

Those experiences broadened Geiger’s cultural horizons, and he is trying to share them with students.

“That’s definitely part of what I try to bring to our school, is to open kids’ eyes to that part of the world and that culture,” Geiger said.

It is not Geiger’s first time working at Schulte, 8515 Westminster Drive. He taught there for a few years in the 1990s, but it was a circuitous route to return.

Time in Latin America

Geiger and his wife have always loved to travel. They often went on trips outside the U.S. and eventually decided to move and work abroad.

“Learning about the different cultures, putting myself in positions where I’m not comfortable — I enjoy that,” Geiger said. “The vulnerability of it all is exciting.”

That vulnerability included not knowing any Spanish before going to Peru, but Geiger learned the language over time. He is proficient but not fluent and sometimes converses in Spanish with Schulte staff and students to stay sharp.

Their time abroad started in 2013. Geiger was principal of a K-12 school in the Andes Mountains of Peru, and many students were children of miners who worked nearby at one of the world’s largest mines.

After two years in Peru, Geiger took a job in the Galapagos Islands leading a K-12 school. The remote islands are part of Ecuador but are more than 500 miles west of the country.

The island they lived on had stunning natural beauty, but Geiger said it was not particularly enjoyable because of the stifling heat and lack of modern amenities like air conditioning and high-speed internet.

“The island was not my cup of tea,” Geiger said. “It would be really nice to vacation there for two weeks, but two years was too long.”

After two years in the Galapagos, they spent a year in Mexico City, where Geiger was principal at an elementary school.

The couple returned to Wisconsin for eight months to deal with family issues, then moved to Honduras in fall 2019 when Geiger took an assistant superintendent job at a school for middle-schoolers and high-schoolers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020, Geiger was in a government-enforced lockdown. He said Honduras had very few ventilators, so precautions were much stricter.

“All of us were petrified of ending up in a hospital with no ventilator and dying,” Geiger said.

There was about a year and a half of virtual schooling because of the pandemic, which “was just as awful there as it was for anybody here (in the U.S.),” Geiger said.

Besides the challenges caused by the pandemic, Geiger and his wife lived in four countries “because it was so fun,” he said. “We were learning so much. I never intended to stay in Latin America, but I’m really glad I did because I was really fully able to take in the cultures, see the differences in culture of the different countries in Latin America and see the similarities. We absolutely loved it.”

The experiences were largely positive, though occasionally treacherous.

According to Geiger, he and a group of people were hiking in a mountain in Peru and did not realize they were on private land. When the group reached the top of the peak, landowners and armed vigilante guards met them, so the group quickly retreated.

That “scared the hell out of us,” Geiger said.

Returning home

After nearly three years in Honduras, Geiger, who grew up in Milwaukee, returned to southeast Wisconsin last summer when his mother started having health challenges.

Geiger ended up at Schulte after a fortuitous conversation with Doug Clum around Christmas 2021. Clum and Geiger have been friends for over 20 years, starting in the late 1990s when they worked together at Starbuck Middle School.

Geiger was back in the U.S. for the holidays, and during dinner, someone mentioned the Schulte opening. Clum saw Geiger’s eyes light up when he heard that.

“I’m glad he’s back, and so is Schulte,” said Clum, who is now the Racine Unified fine arts coordinator.

Geiger previously worked at Racine Unified for 15 years in the 1990s and 2000s. He taught special education at Mitchell and Schulte schools, then was assistant principal at Starbuck and principal at West Ridge Elementary.

He thought the transition back to American education would be relatively seamless, but it has been tougher than anticipated.

“Coming back was a super welcoming experience, but a lot of things have changed,” Geiger said. “I got used to serving a different population (abroad), and now I have to get used to serving a different population yet again. All of that has been a learning curve, and a fairly steep learning curve, steeper than I thought it was going to be.”

Geiger is working to incorporate project-based learning, which was often taught in other countries, at Schulte. Through his international connections, he may also set up pen pals or E-sports competitions between students at RUSD and other countries.

Photos of Geiger’s time in Latin America are displayed in his office, and he is trying to share his cultural understanding at Schulte, where 24.2% of students in 2021-22 were Latino.

“What I’m trying to do is bring our Hispanic population a sense of, ‘You belong here. I was in your community and you welcomed me with open arms,’” Geiger said. “I really feel like we need to welcome our Hispanic population with open arms, because they have a beautiful culture that I don’t think the typical American is really aware of.”

Geiger had numerous experiences and learned about many cultures, yet Clum said his commitment to education remains the same. Clum called Geiger an intelligent, logical thinker who cares about students.

“He’s an excellent principal, and he always has been,” Clum said.

Future plans

Geiger intends to live in southeast Wisconsin until retiring. He and his wife then plan to live abroad most of the year but have a base in Milwaukee, where they will likely reside during summers.

He wants to return to Mexico City, which was his favorite place to live, and venture to Southeast Asia and Europe.

“Travel is something that’s in my blood,” Geiger said. “I just love going and experiencing new things, new languages, new cultures and foods and people and art.”

The start of the journey at the Lima airport was uncertain, but Geiger embraced the unknown, learned a lot and has brought back that knowledge to Racine Unified.

Gallery: Soccer's most memorable World Cup moments