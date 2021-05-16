SCHOOL REUNIONS

Park High School Class of 1972

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1972 has scheduled a school mixer from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday July 2, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. The gathering will be part of a Downtown Racine First Friday event.

The primary focus will be to connect with classmates to collect contact information for the upcoming 50th class reunion taking place on Saturday July 2, 2022.

Classmates can email their contact information to parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick at 262-632-9919.

Case High School Class of 1970

The Case High School Class of 1970 will hold a 50th reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7.

The reunion was originally scheduled for August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Events begin with a meet and greet with appetizers and beverages at 5 p.m. Friday at The Maple Table on Monument Square, 520 Main St. Music on Monument Square plays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to start off the evening.

On Saturday, alumni can take a tour of Case High School.