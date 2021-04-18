 Skip to main content
SCHOOL REUNION
Case High School Class of 1970

The Case High School Class of 1970 will hold a 50th reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7.

The reunion was originally scheduled for August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Events begin with a meet and greet with appetizers and beverages at 5 p.m. Friday at The Maple Table on Monument Square, 520 Main St. Music on Monument Square plays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to start off the evening.

On Saturday, alumni can take a tour of Case High School.

The big event will be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. It features a banquet, program and music.

To register to attend, visit the class website at Case70.com. Those unable to attend the reunion can engage with their classmates on the website.

