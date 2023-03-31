By Siena Catholic Schools of Racine
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine’s “Faith Forward Education” tagline has guided the Catholic school system for the five years it has existed.
Its mission of “inspiring students to be who God created them to be” has instilled a spirit of progress and momentum that will lead our community into the next five years and beyond.
Siena’s strategic plan allows leaders, faculty, and staff to see the month-over-month, year-over-year progress in areas such as teaching and learning, facilities and technology, Catholic identity and enrollment.
Our student numbers are strong, state testing scores progress and outshine those of our public counterparts, diligent work continues to improve compensation for our teachers and we continue to strengthen our academic and extracurricular offerings to students of all ages.
Perhaps the most outward sign of growth is reopening a school that closed over 10 years ago.
The decision to reopen St. Sebastian school had been percolating since Siena’s creation and the work of many – Siena President Brenda White, Archdiocese of Milwaukee leadership, Fr. Thomas Vathappallil (St. Sebastian, St. Lucy), Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho (St. Edward, St. Patrick, St. Richard), and the St. Sebastian parish council, among others – made it a reality in December 2022.
The school will formally be known as St. Sebastian STEM Academy (3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177) and will begin serving students in grades 3K-2, specializing in hands-on, experiential, faith-filled learning.
The opening of the school brings Catholic education to a quickly-expanding area of Racine County and to a parish that wholly welcomes a school back into the adjoining building.
The State of Wisconsin reports the highest rate of new construction growth is in Racine County, specifically west of the City of Racine, closer to the interstate.
There is currently a stretch of over 25 miles with no Catholic educational options. Bringing a Catholic school close to I-94 will be exciting for families in that area and is a sign of growth for Catholic education as a whole while serving the growing needs of the county’s expansion.
Work began immediately on making the vacant building ready for young learners in grades 3K-2, including asbestos abatement, new exterior windows and interior ceilings, energy-efficient LED lighting, additional wiring for technology, updated paint and flooring and ADA-compliant restrooms.
It is estimated that construction will be completed in April 2023.
One of the most exciting developments was the hiring of Amanda McCauley as principal to lead the new school.
A lifelong product of Racine Catholic education (St. Edward, St. Catherine’s High School), McCauley is dedicated to her Catholic faith and actively lives it personally and professionally. Her professional experience as a STEM educator and training in early/middle childhood will be an asset as she cultivates the culture of this new school, and she is thrilled to take on this new challenge.
And it will be a challenge.
Nationally, only 20 Catholic schools open annually. Furthermore, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is unable to recall a time when a school was reopened.
It is fitting that we will lean on “Faith Forward Education” while looking forward to the possibilities of serving and inspiring new students with dynamic, innovative ways of learning at St. Sebastian STEM Academy.
As Fr. Vathappallil said to Siena’s board of trustees after it approved reopening St. Sebastian, “we must acknowledge the significant work yet to do and realize that this will not be an easy journey.” Perhaps it is fitting that we lean on our past while working toward future progress. Moving forward with faith, we remain stronger together.
The Siena Admissions team is currently enrolling and taking inquiries for families with students in grades 3K-2 interested in attending St. Sebastian for the 2023-24 academic year.
The plan is to add grade 3 in school-year 2024-25, grade 4 in school-year 2025-26, and grade 5 in school-year 2026-27.
Here's where every state stands on math and reading proficiency amid 20-year lows
Here's where every state stands on math and reading proficiency amid 20-year lows
Several studies within the past year have shown just
how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps.
Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research, for example,
looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million students in 10,000 schools across 49 states, including Washington D.C. Compared to testing data from the two years before the pandemic, its findings showed that remote learning, including hybrid models, was one of the primary causes of widening academic achievement gaps.
Remote learning is only as effective as the resources a student can access, particularly for younger kids. High-performing fourth-grade students reported having
greater access to resources like a computer, a quiet place to work, and a teacher to help them compared to low-performing students, according to a separate study conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Students in homes where parental educational attainment was less than a high school diploma, as well as those from the lowest income quarter, were most likely to have home internet access only through a smartphone.
As a result of different regional COVID-19 policies and restrictions, achievement gaps varied but were most severe in states with longer durations of remote instruction. Additionally, schools made up of a high percentage of students from low-income families spent an extra 5.5 weeks, on average, learning remotely during 2020-21 than wealthier schools, and fell further behind because of it. While achievement losses still persist among schools that went back to in-person learning, achievement gaps were not worsened like they were among remote students.
The NAEP analyzes exams administered by the Department of Education to fourth and eighth graders as a common measure of academic achievement across the country in math and reading, among other subjects. Its 2022 analysis found that
performance decreased across the board. Nationally, average fourth-grade math scores fell five points since 2019, while eighth-grade math scores dropped eight points. Average reading scores for both fourth and eighth grades fell three points.
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context,
HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE's National Center for Education Statistics.
Although school districts are only
required to allocate 20% of their American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to academic recovery efforts, the Harvard study concludes that some will need to spend all of their aid to combat the effects of lost instructional time and close the achievement gap widened by remote learning.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
Alabama
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Alaska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 51% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 204 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
Arizona
- 4th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point increase from 2003)
Brandon Burris // Shutterstock
Arkansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 55% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 267 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock
California
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Canva
Colorado
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Connecticut
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Delaware
- 4th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 53% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (16-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 51% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (13-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Florida
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 241 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (3-point increase from 2003)
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
Georgia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (2-point increase from 2003)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
Hawaii
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (10-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Canva
Idaho
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (no change from 2003)
Canva
Illinois
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock
Indiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Iowa
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Kansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (12-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (10-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Kentucky
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Louisiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (4-point increase from 2003)
Canva
Maine
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 233 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Maryland
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (3-point decrease from 2003)
eurobanks // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 284 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Michigan
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Minnesota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 280 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Mississippi
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (12-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Missouri
- 4th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
Montana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Nebraska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Nevada
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point increase from 2003)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
New Jersey
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point increase from 2003)
f11photo // Shutterstock
New Mexico
- 4th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 48% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 202 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 45% at basic level, 13% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 248 (4-point decrease from 2003)
turtix // Shutterstock
New York
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (3-point decrease from 2003)
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
North Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (6-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
North Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 278 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Ohio
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Oklahoma
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 55% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 52% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (11-point decrease from 2003)
TLF Images // Shutterstock
Oregon
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 210 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Pennsylvania
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Rhode Island
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock
South Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 254 (4-point decrease from 2003)
PQK // Shutterstock
South Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock
Tennessee
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (no change from 2003)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
Texas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
Utah
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 265 (1-point increase from 2003)
Canva
Vermont
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Washington
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Washington DC
- 4th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (18-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 50% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 207 (19-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 46% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (17-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 250 (11-point increase from 2003)
Canva
West Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 52% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 205 (14-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 48% at basic level, 15% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 249 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Wisconsin
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Canva
Wyoming
- 4th-grade math:
--- 84% at basic level, 44% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 243 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (6-point decrease from 2003)
This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Colon cancer cases are rising among younger adults. Fortunately, there are several ways to lower your risk of colon cancer.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.