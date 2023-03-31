Siena Catholic Schools of Racine’s “Faith Forward Education” tagline has guided the Catholic school system for the five years it has existed.

Its mission of “inspiring students to be who God created them to be” has instilled a spirit of progress and momentum that will lead our community into the next five years and beyond.

Siena’s strategic plan allows leaders, faculty, and staff to see the month-over-month, year-over-year progress in areas such as teaching and learning, facilities and technology, Catholic identity and enrollment.

Our student numbers are strong, state testing scores progress and outshine those of our public counterparts, diligent work continues to improve compensation for our teachers and we continue to strengthen our academic and extracurricular offerings to students of all ages.

Perhaps the most outward sign of growth is reopening a school that closed over 10 years ago.

The decision to reopen St. Sebastian school had been percolating since Siena’s creation and the work of many – Siena President Brenda White, Archdiocese of Milwaukee leadership, Fr. Thomas Vathappallil (St. Sebastian, St. Lucy), Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho (St. Edward, St. Patrick, St. Richard), and the St. Sebastian parish council, among others – made it a reality in December 2022.

The school will formally be known as St. Sebastian STEM Academy (3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177) and will begin serving students in grades 3K-2, specializing in hands-on, experiential, faith-filled learning.

The opening of the school brings Catholic education to a quickly-expanding area of Racine County and to a parish that wholly welcomes a school back into the adjoining building.

The State of Wisconsin reports the highest rate of new construction growth is in Racine County, specifically west of the City of Racine, closer to the interstate.

There is currently a stretch of over 25 miles with no Catholic educational options. Bringing a Catholic school close to I-94 will be exciting for families in that area and is a sign of growth for Catholic education as a whole while serving the growing needs of the county’s expansion.

Work began immediately on making the vacant building ready for young learners in grades 3K-2, including asbestos abatement, new exterior windows and interior ceilings, energy-efficient LED lighting, additional wiring for technology, updated paint and flooring and ADA-compliant restrooms.

It is estimated that construction will be completed in April 2023.

One of the most exciting developments was the hiring of Amanda McCauley as principal to lead the new school.

A lifelong product of Racine Catholic education (St. Edward, St. Catherine’s High School), McCauley is dedicated to her Catholic faith and actively lives it personally and professionally. Her professional experience as a STEM educator and training in early/middle childhood will be an asset as she cultivates the culture of this new school, and she is thrilled to take on this new challenge.

And it will be a challenge.

Nationally, only 20 Catholic schools open annually. Furthermore, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is unable to recall a time when a school was reopened.

It is fitting that we will lean on “Faith Forward Education” while looking forward to the possibilities of serving and inspiring new students with dynamic, innovative ways of learning at St. Sebastian STEM Academy.

As Fr. Vathappallil said to Siena’s board of trustees after it approved reopening St. Sebastian, “we must acknowledge the significant work yet to do and realize that this will not be an easy journey.” Perhaps it is fitting that we lean on our past while working toward future progress. Moving forward with faith, we remain stronger together.

The Siena Admissions team is currently enrolling and taking inquiries for families with students in grades 3K-2 interested in attending St. Sebastian for the 2023-24 academic year.

The plan is to add grade 3 in school-year 2024-25, grade 4 in school-year 2025-26, and grade 5 in school-year 2026-27.

Please call 262-812-0155, email admissions@sienacatholicschools.org, or fill out an inquiry form at www.sienacatholicschools.org/inquiry.

