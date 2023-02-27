BURLINGTON — Residents will vote in just over a month on whether to help fund Burlington Area School District operations for the next three years.

During the spring election on April 4, voters who live in the Burlington school district will consider an operating referendum that would authorize the school board to spend up to $8 million per year for the next three school years, a total of up to $24 million.

The non-recurring referendum would begin during the 2023-24 school year and go through the 2025-26 school year.

The referendum will ask voters to allow the school board to exceed the state revenue limit by up to $8 million per year so the district can better keep up with operating costs, namely paying employees and providing worker benefits like health insurance. It would also help pay for maintenance costs like heating and electricity.

“This would be allowing us to essentially keep the lights on,” said Peter Turke, BASD board president. “That revenue cap has not been keeping up with the costs.”

During its Jan. 9 meeting, the school board approved putting the referendum question on the April ballot. BASD board member Taylor Wishau was the only voter in opposition.

“The state has not provided us with proper funding for many years now, and there’s no indication they’re going to correct that anytime soon,” board member Barry Schmaling said during the January meeting.

Many school districts across Wisconsin have required operational referendums recently because the state revenue limit has not increased in several years.

“The system that’s set up in Wisconsin for school district funding — it requires districts to do this,” Turke said in January. “It’s pretty rare when a district doesn’t actually go to the public for that kind of (referendum) question.”

An operational referendum is different from a capital referendum, which funds building construction. In 2018, Burlington voters approved a capital referendum totaling more than $43 million.

Board members believe the school district has worked to keep costs low so it didn’t need an operating referendum sooner.

“I think we’ve been very good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Schmaling said in January.

For example, next school year the district will move from eight to seven classrooms for kindergarten through third grade and fifth grade. Decreasing one section in five grades will result in four teaching positions being eliminated, which is estimated to save the district $384,000.

If the referendum is approved by voters in April, the board will have authority to spend up to $8 million per year for the next three school years, but it would not have to spend all that money.

“If we run into a windfall or if the fiscal situation improves, we don’t have to take that full amount out,” Schmaling said in January. “However, if it gets worse, or if the state continues to refuse to provide us the funding we need, then we’re going to need that flexibility.”

If the referendum does not pass, the board and school district will have to make difficult decisions about how to deal with budget constraints.

“We’d have to look at tightening the belt in other ways,” Turke said. “We haven’t delved into the specifics, but we’d have to make some really hard choices.”

According to BASD, it would have a deficit of about $5 million in the 2023-24 school year if the referendum failed. The district likely would cover that deficit by eliminating 12 staff positions, among other actions.

To inform school district residents about the referendum, BASD has information on its website and is hosting informational sessions before the April 4 vote.

A virtual presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, and an in-person session will occur at 7 p.m. March 29 at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

People can register for the virtual presentation by going to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhUxy9lG-hGOHvPjjcqY58rdVtSIaaTimkQNWJ0Vccbuwtkg/viewform.

BASD board member Roseanne Hahn wants the referendum to pass but knows it depends on what voters choose.

“I certainly hope we get it, but that’s up to the public,” Hahn said.