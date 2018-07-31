St. Edward’s
Child Development Center accepting enrollment
RACINE — Enrollments are being accepted for the toddler classrooms at St. Edward’s Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave. Applications are also being accepted for the 4K program at the end of August. The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
St. Edward’s Child Development Center is rated as a five-star center by the state of Wisconsin and provides a nurturing, Christian environment as well as a low teacher to student ratio. For more information and/or to schedule a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.
Eagle Dance Team practice set
MOUNT PLEASANT — Eagle Dance Team clinic practice for 5- to 11-year-old students is scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. Game time performance is set to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.
Cost to participate is $30 which includes practices and performance with the Case High School Dance Team, T-shirt and hair bow, two game tickets, free entry for Eagle Clinic dancers to the Aug. 17 football game, signed team poster and goodie bag. Students must pre-register by email to casedanceteam@gmail.com before Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Summer Bridge Program offered
RACINE — Incoming Case, Horlick and Park High school freshmen are encouraged to attend the Summer Bridge program Aug. 13-16.
During this four-day program, students have the opportunity to meet teachers and learn about courses offered, get to know classmates and school staff, learn more about the Academies of Racine and get a head start on career exploration and development.
For more information or to register, go to rusd.org.
Yorkville kindergarten registration set
UNION GROVE — Registration will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave.
Children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to register for 4K. Children who will be 5 years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to register for 5K. Children are not required to be present at registration.
Students who are enrolled in the Yorkville 4K program do not need to re-register for 5-year-old kindergarten.
Registration materials need to be completed prior to bringing them to the office. The registration materials can be obtained on the website yorkville.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.