Explore virtual learning at open on Dec. 12
RACINE — All Racine families are invited to Racine Unified School District’s Virtual Learning Open House, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Pathways building located at 2333 Northwestern Ave.
With more than 350 course offerings, the Racine Unified School District’s Department of Digital and Virtual Learning provides an abundance of opportunities. Students in grades 6-12 have the option of taking one to two supplemental courses. High school students have the flexibility of enrolling in full-time virtual classes, including digital photography, game design, sports and entertaining marketing and more. Students are offered a hybrid schedule such as half virtual or half face-to-face classes.
For more information, go to rusd.org.
Choir concert set at Karcher School
BURLINGTON — Seventh and eighth-grade students are scheduled to present a choir concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the school gym at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St.
Horlick holiday instrumental concert on Dec. 13
RACINE — A holiday instrumental concert is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the J.L. Mooney Theater at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive. The concert features the Concert Band, Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets cost $5 for general admission and $3 for senior citizens and children.
Christmas concert set for Dec. 14
SOMERS — A “Silent Night” Christmas concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the gym at Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St.
Shoreland’s choirs, orchestra, hand bells and concert band plan to present a worshipful prelude to the Christmas season by commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Franz Gruber hymn, “Silent Night.”
An offering will be accepted.
Holiday choir concert at BHS
BURLINGTON — A holiday choir concert is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. The concert is to feature the Burlington High School Choir singing a selection of holiday music.
Park High Hall of Fame nominations requested
RACINE — The Park High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2019. The current 266 members of the Hall of Fame come from all walks of life and come from as far back as the class of 1929.
The committee invites everyone in the Racine community, and especially Park High School alumni, to send in names of Park High School graduates who have achieved great heights in their profession, vocation or in public service. A nominee must have graduated from Park High School, have been out of high school for at least 10 years, and made significant contributions in his or her field of endeavor.
Nominations must be sent in by Jan. 31 in order for nominees to be contacted, selections made and notifications sent to inductees for June 2019. Send the names and addresses (if known) of nominees to: Judy Kuchera, Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine, WI 53403.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.