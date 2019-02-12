Drought School to host child-find screening event
TOWN OF NORWAY — A free child-find screening will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Drought Elementary School, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road.
This is an opportunity for parents to explore their child’s development with Drought School staff. Any child in the Norway J7 School District who is 3-5 years old and not yet enrolled in kindergarten is welcome.
The child-find program screens children for speech and language skills, motor skills and cognitive development. Families will have the opportunity to discuss screening results.
To register, call Trina Larsen at 414-425-6020 or email office@droughtschool.net.
Gifford School to hold 31st annual carnival in March
CALEDONIA — Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., will hold its 31st annual carnival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Come dressed as your favorite superhero or villain, or come as you are and zap your way through the halls of Gifford School’s GatorCity. Visitors will have the opportunity to play games, enjoy food from local vendors, wave their cape through the cake walk, get heroic or super-scary face painting and drop some tickets into the raffle baskets for a chance at the grand raffle with cash prizes.
For more information go to www.rusd.org/gifford/annual-carnival.
RUSD to hold ACT Boot Camp
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering a one-day ACT Boot Camp to students in grades 9-11 who are taking the ACT Suite of exams. The boot camp is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
Students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home.
There is no charge for the camps and students can register with their high school counselor.
