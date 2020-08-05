SCHOOL NOTES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Edward’s sets program registration

RACINE — St. Edward’s Child Development Center is taking registrations for its 4K and junior kindergarten programs for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Both programs both meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with free wrap around care available. A Christian environment with low teacher/student ratio is available.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.

Gateway, Rockwell partner on training academy

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College and Rockwell Automation have partnered for a 12-week Academy of Advanced Manufacturing program where students receive industry-leading training typically reserved for professionals already in the industry.

An online informational and signup session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Registration is required at gtc.edu/aam.

“More than half of the training uses existing Gateway classes, and the remaining instruction mirrors courses specific to Rockwell’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy,” said Steve McNaughton, Gateway dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.