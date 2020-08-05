You have permission to edit this article.
SCHOOL NOTES
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE

SCHOOL NOTES

St. Edward’s sets program registration

RACINE — St. Edward’s Child Development Center is taking registrations for its 4K and junior kindergarten programs for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Both programs both meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with free wrap around care available. A Christian environment with low teacher/student ratio is available.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.

Gateway, Rockwell partner on training academy

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College and Rockwell Automation have partnered for a 12-week Academy of Advanced Manufacturing program where students receive industry-leading training typically reserved for professionals already in the industry.

An online informational and signup session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Registration is required at gtc.edu/aam.

“More than half of the training uses existing Gateway classes, and the remaining instruction mirrors courses specific to Rockwell’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy,” said Steve McNaughton, Gateway dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

“The goal is to expand the academy nationally, where other colleges can use our curriculum to teach students in their regions. And, it will have started here at Gateway in partnership with local industry.”

The academy marks the first time this training will be offered at a college and not through the company itself. The 36-hour-a-week training begins Aug. 31 and will run at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

The intense nature of the 12-week program allows students to earn 22 credits, which they could also apply toward a Gateway advanced manufacturing associate degree.

Students will gain skills in robotics, mechatronics, motor control, PLC and HMI programming, industrial controls and the industrial Internet of Things.

Graduates of this program earn certification as automation and control technicians with an estimated average annual salary of $49,000.

