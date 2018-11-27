Planetarium program planned at Gifford School
CALEDONIA — The program “Light Years from Andromeda” is scheduled to be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 28-29, in the Planetarium at Gifford Elementary School, 8332 Northwestern Ave.
Attendees can experience a journey between two galaxies that spans human history and the depths of space.
Reservations are requested. For more information or to make reservations, call 262-619-4587 or email John Surendonk at John.Surendonk@rusd.org and include name, phone number and number of seats requested.
Horlick High to host cheer clinic
RACINE — The 19th annual Horlick High School cheer clinic is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
All participants will learn the basic fundamentals of cheerleading. Horlick High School varsity cheerleaders will teach cheers, jumps and a short dance. The clinic will include activities for the girls with performances of different cheerleading stunts by the Horlick High School cheerleaders.
Participants will receive a cheer clinic T-shirt. A snack will be served during a break. All participants are invited to perform during a Horlick varsity basketball game at a later date. Games start at 7 p.m. (arrive at 6:30 p.m.). Parents will meet their child after halftime.
Participants should dress in comfortable clothing and wear athletic shoes.
The registration fee is $25 prior to the event, $30 at the door. Walk-ins are accepted. Email horlickcheer@yahoo.com for registration form or for more information.
RUSD offers ACT Boot Camp
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering one-day ACT Boot Camps to students in grades nine to 11 who are taking the ACT Suite of exams. A boot camp is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
Students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home.
There is no charge for the camps and students can register with their high school counselor.
School Choice Fair planned at Case High
MOUNT PLEASANT — The School Choice Fair is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. The Choice Fair offers all families the opportunity to learn more about all school choices.
Those who would like to apply for enrollment at a school other than their boundary area school, including the RUSD Montessori Program, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Red Apple Elementary School, Gilmore Fine Arts, Starbuck Middle School (International Baccalaureate), Walden III (grades 6-12) or The R.E.A.L. School (grades 6-12), must complete the online school choice enrollment application any time between Dec. 1 and Jan. 15.
For more information, go to www.rusd.org.
Concerts planned at BASD schools
BURLINGTON — A holiday band concert featuring high school instrumentalists is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Middle school students are scheduled to present a strings/band concert at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the gym at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St.
BASD offers preschool screening
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has scheduled preschool screenings for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at In His Arms Preschool, 417 S. Kane St.
Screenings are for children ages 5 years old and younger not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening is scheduled to take place in spring 2019.
‘Science Fair’ to be shown at Muskego High
MUSKEGO — The Muskego-Norway School District was selected by National Geographic to host the science fair film screening of “Science Fair” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the Performing Arts Center at Muskego High School, S87 W18763 Woods Road, Muskego.
Donations are optional for the technology, engineering design students who will compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the same fair that is showcased in the movie.
