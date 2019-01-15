Tool-use craft workshop offered to kids on Jan. 17
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has partnered with The Home Depot to offer families with 3- and 4-year-old children a free opportunity to build a craft together and learn how to use simple tools. The workshop is scheduled to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
All children will keep the crafts they make, receive a workshop apron and a commemorative pin, while supplies last.
The workshop is limited to 50 seats. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 16. For more information, call Maria Barreras at 262-631-7118.
Auditions set for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Jan. 22
RACINE — The Horlick High School Theater Department is scheduled to hold open-call auditions for the upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the Joseph L. Mooney Theater, 2119 Rapids Drive. Roles are available for four or more elementary and middle school students.
Those auditioning are asked to bring sheet music for the accompanist and sing a prepared piece in the style of the show. Attendees will also be asked to read parts and learn a small choreographed piece that will be taught the evening of the audition. Students are asked to arrive promptly at 7 p.m.
All those auditioning must commit to attending the show, dress rehearsals and practice schedule. Students should bring a list of all conflicts to the audition. The show dates are May 3-11.
For more information, email director Kate Kowbel at katherine.kowbel@rusd.org.
Planetarium program planned at Gifford Elementary
CALEDONIA — The program “Cowboy Astronomer” is scheduled to be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Planetarium at Gifford Elementary School, 8332 Northwestern Ave.
The Cowboy Astronomer is an entertaining blend of star tales and Native American legends, combined with constellation identification, star-hopping, and astronomy tidbits all told from the unique viewpoint of a cowboy astronomer who has traveled the world while learning the sky along the way. Cowboy humorist, Baxter Black, provides light-hearted narration for this evening show.
Reservations are requested. For more information or to make reservations, call 262-619-4587 or email John Surendonk at John.Surendonk@rusd.org and include name, phone number and number of seats requested.
