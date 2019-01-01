A+ Guidelines

A+ is published each Tuesday by The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

News items and photographs about education are always welcome for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

NEWS DEADLINE: Noon Tuesday for all items to be considered for publication. There is no charge for any news item. Mail to Sharon Knox, newsroom assistant, Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox, 262-631-1780, or email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.

PHOTOS: Photos are welcome of events held by area schools, colleges and universities. Mail photos and caption information to Sharon Knox, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or email information and a photo in JPEG format at least 300 DPI or 1 MB to the attention of Sharon Knox to journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

For more information, contact Sharon Knox at 262-631-1767 or sknox@journaltimes.com.