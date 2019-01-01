Try 1 month for 99¢

RUSD offers ACT Boot Camps

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering one-day ACT Boot Camps to students in grades nine to 11 who are taking the ACT suite of exams. Boot camps are scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

Feb. 16: Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive

Feb. 2 and April 6: Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

Feb. 9: Park High School, 1901 12th St.

Students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home.

There is no charge for the camps and students can register with their high school counselor.

Nurses Foundation taking scholarship applications

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is accepting scholarship applications from nursing students who reside in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Established in 1982, The Nurses Foundation of Racine has awarded more than $350,000 to area nursing students.

Applications can be obtained from student’s school financial aid office or from the website www.NursesFoundationofRacine.org. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28. For more information or to make a donation for future scholarships, email nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com or call 262-705-8246 or 262-835-1260.

BASD offers preschool screening

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will offer preschool screenings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Cooper Elementary School, 249 Conkey St.

Screenings are for children ages 5 years old and younger not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.

For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2019.

